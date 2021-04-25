What is Felinotherapy and what are the benefits of having a pet cat?

Similar to equine therapy, felinotherapy is a type of therapy assisted with a mascot where cats are protagonists. This therapy consists of being accompanied by one of them so that we can enjoy different health benefits, such as reducing stress.

Felinotherapy has proven to be useful for different situations, such as recovery from cardiovascular accidents. It has also been applied in therapies for children with hearing or language problems, autistic children, and those who have been hospitalized.

How does feline therapy help patients?

It is proven that the purr of cats enhances the secretion of endorphins, which is positive for strengthening the immune system.

In addition to boosting our defenses, endorphins are hormones closely related to our mood, which is why the purr of a cat has a calming and relaxing effect on people, which is quite useful against stress.

Contact with cats since childhood, favors the immune system of children, in addition to teaching them respect and love for animals. Photo: Shutterstock

Studies carried out in Sweden and Finland show that exposing children to cats and dogs from infancy strengthens their immunity and reduces their tendency to develop allergies. In addition, it teaches them about respect, care and love for other species.

Felinotherapy is widely used in people suffering from different types of neurosis, depression and schizophrenia. Therefore, it is a relatively frequent practice in psychiatric hospitals, although it is also used in non-hospitalized people.

Benefits of having a pet cat

Cats are more independent and autonomous pets than dogs are, they do not need as much care as they do. This makes them ideal companions for seniors.

As well as promoting a good mood, the purr of cats also helps the manifestation of security and trust between him and his owner, which helps to strengthen the emotional bond.

The signs of affection that cats give us have a positive effect on the human psyche, and they have helped mentally ill patients cope with just their simple presence.

According to a study by researchers at the Stroke Institute at the University of Minnesota, people who live with cats are 30% less likely to have a heart attack.

For its part, a study carried out at the University of Bloomington with 7,000 people concluded that the act of watching videos of felines reduces the negative feelings of the viewers and increases their energy and positive feelings.

Animal therapies have proven to be effective in helping people heal, and feline therapy is no exception. Nevertheless, we must always remember that cats are not objects, and that they deserve and need attention and care from us.

You may also like:

Dogs most prone to biting and how to avoid it

How we can cure pet allergy