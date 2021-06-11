What is failing? The escalation of sexist murders after the end of the restrictions raises the alarm

Woman against sexist violence. (Photo: .)

Since the state of alarm ended on May 9, sexist violence in Spain has claimed the lives of nine women (confirmed) and one minor. The discovery of the body of Olivia, one of the girls who disappeared in Tenerife after their father never returned them to the family home, is the dramatic expression of vicarious violence, one of the heartbreaking legs of this scourge that instrumentalizes children to do harm to the mother.

The concentration of crimes in such a small time interval has raised even more alarms and has led experts to link the escalation of murders with the end of restrictions due to the pandemic. According to data from the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), the context experienced has had a clear impact on the indicators of gender violence. Complaints fell 10.31% in 2020 —17,325 less— and protection orders fell 11.94%. Which is by no means good news.

From the Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence of the CGPJ they recall that this significant decrease is a “direct consequence” of the health crisis and, especially, of the months of confinement. “This cannot at all invite optimism, but rather highlights the added difficulties that victims have had in reporting their aggressors,” said Ángeles Carmona, president of the Observatory. “Because they were at home under the constant control of their attackers, because of doubts about whether or not they could go out, because of the fear that something would happen to their sons and daughters, more than 17,000 women stopped reporting last year,” he stresses.

Cyclical violence of increasing intensity

Both for Miguel Lorente, forensic doctor and former delegate of the Government of violence of …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.