E-commerce has been the path for many brands during these months of health emergency, a resource that has even allowed them to survive. This has been very well identified by Facebook And, as if it were a response to this trend, you have just presented a new tool.

Is about Facebook Shops And while it’s not new for Mark Zuckerberg’s company to venture into eCommerce, this is a new proposition that could allow it to compete with giants like eBay and Amazon, for example.

What does it consist of?

It was through a streaming that the CEO of the technology of Menlo Park gave details about This initiative aimed at facilitating companies to publish their products on Facebook and Instagram.

According to what the executive said, it is a free tool that will make possible set up product listings on Business Pages or Profiles from the two social networks and even in Stories and ads.

In addition to this, he explained that in the future Facebook Shops will also allow companies to sell products to customers through the chat functions of WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct.

Even products are expected to be tagged during live streams on both platforms so that consumers can click on labels and access a product order page.

“It is a simple and consistent experience in this family of applications, which means that it is easier for people. (…) This, of course, means that there will be higher conversions and more sales for small businesses, ”said Zuckerberg during live streaming.

Why should Amazon and other e-tailers be concerned?

First, because it is the most ambitious movement in e-commerce that Facebook is making, and it does it in times when it has recognized that its advertising business slowed down.

Although he has been insinuating for some time that he is looking for a way to integrate all his platforms to exploit their marketing potential to the maximum, until now he had shown samples in each of his applications, few (other than for user experience) were interconnected, with Facebook Shops is different, in the first instance it combines Facebook and Instagram and in the future it is contemplated that it will integrate WhatsApp.

All this together, provides the Zuckerberg company with a potential audience and demographics so diverse that any brand could have access to increase its sales.

Its objective is clear, it not only aims at large brands with an international presence, but it will also seek to continue promoting small companies (those that participate a lot in its Marketplace) to become actively integrated.

In this regard, we see this is a two-band movement, on the one hand, it increases its offer in electronic commerce and, on the other hand, could help Facebook drive more ad sales, according to Zuckerberg himself.

“Our business model here is ads, so instead of charging companies for Shops, we know that if Shops are valuable to businesses, they generally want to bid more for ads. We will eventually make money that way, ”said the company’s CEO.

