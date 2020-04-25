He started to hit the tips of his crampons in Ligue 1 a year ago, in April 2019. Three entries, first, to familiarize himself and become the youngest player in the history of Stade Rennes, the first born in 2002 on the field of the five major European championships. Since then, Eduardo Camavinga has started twenty-eight of the thirty-two meetings for which he was available. A young man in a hurry, replacing only twice in L1 this season, has become the most decisive passer against Paris in the championship since Opta analyzed the competition.

In construction: mobility, information gathering and technical ease

What strikes, first, is the availability of Eduardo Camavinga. The environment constantly demands the ball, his arm stretched out towards his feet, a sign of an assertive personality in the game. He picks up a lot to ease his hinge on the launch of the actions, creates pass lines behind the opponent’s first line, plays with the pressing of his direct opponents – which he sometimes sucks towards the ball, however. When he is not used to orient the game with his left foot (almost exclusive), he intelligently opens up spaces for his teammates. If he plays one day in a club with central defenders more able to assume the first pass forward, his movements will have to be different, but his demands, even under pressure, will also be served more often.

A study had shown that Xavi scanned the field a little more than eight times on average in the ten seconds before receiving the ball, against six for Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. One day it may be necessary to include Eduardo Camavinga in this survey, as the neo-international hopeful would almost give himself a wiggle to constantly visually update the situation of the game. Strong looks beforehand, then much more stealthy once the pass launched towards him, thanks to which he anticipates his technical achievement towards the most relevant choice and area, keeping one step ahead of the opponent.

Last asset in construction: its technical cleanliness and ease, both on a first excellent ball touch and in the pass, which make it a very reliable first raiser (93% of successful passes in his camp) even under pressure. .. even if it means being too comfortable at times. It thus does not shine in the category of “progressive passes”, the passes which make gain at least ten meters towards the opposing goal, with only 2.47 transmissions of this kind per 90 minutes (twice less than Clément Grenier, for example ). But can we really blame him, at seventeen, for not yet having the vista of a Sergi Busquets?

Defensively: a big activity to optimize

No one in Ligue 1 makes more tackles in ninety minutes than Eduardo Camavinga (4.17 on average). If he makes fewer interceptions (1.45 / 90 minutes, fourth Rennes average), he is also the author in his team of the greatest number of “pressures” on the opposing players (574). And with 32.6% of “successful pressures” (which lead to a recovery of his team within the next five seconds), he is one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1. A defensive activity fueled by his large volume of races and his agility , which allow him to go and chase the opponent and cover large spaces.

Against Cluj, Camavinga also showed that he had skill and a sense of sacrifice by mowing just before the surface Billel Omrani, who was on the run. Even if the context was different (Rennes was already led 1-0 and reduced to ten), and therefore perhaps less relevant, the gesture recalls that of Federico Valverde against Atlético de Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The native of Miconje, however, still has a good margin of progression defensively. It is sometimes too easily eliminated in one against one, suffers in the counter-effort and in the cover of the opposing projections. Finally, he sometimes has a fluctuating engagement when he goes out to frame an opponent, offering the possibility of playing behind his back, in the abandoned space. An issue also linked to the organization and collective coverage, exacerbated in a two-man environment in front of the defense, the usual configuration of Stade Rennes, but better compensated in a three-man game. The arrival of Steven Nzonzi this winter is also beneficial to him, as is the daily targeted work of the Breton staff. But it is partly for this progress to be made defensively that the demanding recruiters of the big Europeans consider it more like an 8, a box-to-box torchbearer, than a sentinel.

If he does not have the size (1.82 m) to impose himself in the air, Eduardo Camavinga can he still flesh out to assert himself even more in the tough battle of the midfield? This is the main question for scouts in English clubs, with the risk, moreover, that weight training does not expose him to injury or loss of liveliness. In the meantime, he tries to compensate with his agility and a surplus of energy … even if he makes mistakes in his tracks.

Offensively: a potential for percussion to assert

If Eduardo Camavinga’s defensive figures are good, the offensive side reveals another area for improvement, and not only in number of goals (1) and assists (2). In Ligue 1, he created few opportunities for himself or for others (0.08 Expected Goals + Expected Assists / 90 minutes, which puts him behind Santamaria, Romao, Maïga, Tousart …), did not affect that eleven balls in the opposing area, gave only seven passes leading to a shot, and only 12% of his passes target the last thirty meters (2.4 / 90 minutes, two times less than Grenier, Bourigeaud and Nzonzi) .

In attack, his contribution is mainly based on his ball toe projections, where he has already demonstrated, as on his goal against Lyon (not hindered by a generous Andersen), his explosiveness, his ability to eliminate (78% of successful dribbling) and its speed on the first acceleration. His 130 meters won towards the opposing goal ball on foot by 90 minutes exceeds the average of other Rennes circles. He also regularly manages to get well-placed free kicks. It remains to make profitable this activity more often by a penultimate or last pass (like that for Tait against Montpellier before the interruption of the championship) or a shot, in order to better tolerate the defensive points still to be refined.

Evolving as a torchbearer, as against the Hérault, could help him improve his offensive contribution. He would also more often find himself able to project himself without a balloon into the space between the opponent’s center and side, in Blaise Matuidi style, the benchmark for the exercise from which he shares the Angolan origin. From the right axis, he also likes to bed on his left foot to have the goal in front of him. His assist for Del Castillo against PSG should encourage him to seek more destabilizing passes from this area. Finally, in addition to its racing volume, its ability to play right and forward quickly after recovering the ball makes it a potential weapon on rapid attack. Provided, again, of having the faculty to make the counter-effort in the other direction.

At 17, Eduardo Camavinga is still far from being a finished product. But an ideal playing context is already taking shape: relay of a midfielder in a team that has more possession, to less expose its defensive gaps and optimize its talents with the ball, while having the leisure to project itself towards the ‘before. At Real, can he really compete today with the quality of passes and strikes from Toni Kroos, or the full technique of Luka Modric? An additional season (at least) in Ligue 1 would allow him to continue his progression and further develop his game. The Rennes midfield is in any case an intriguing potential for the future, a promising talent which has the advantage, in addition, to be hardworking and to have an exemplary state of mind. It will count when the time of choice arrives.