What is ECO mode for Windows 10 applications, how to activate it and why you should do it | Technology

Windows prepares an interesting novelty to improve the performance of your computer, the battery life and reduce the overheating of the device. This is how Eco Mode works and this is how you can activate it.

The next big update to Windows 10 hides a surprise that could help many users, but also go largely unnoticed. Microsoft has developed an Eco Mode to improve the performance of our computers and that will wait hidden in the Task Manager until we activate it.

Windows Eco Mode is an experimental function of Windows 10. Only the Windows Insiders you have access to it for now, but little by little it will end up being deployed on all devices with this operating system. Its operation has already been indicated, so we are going to explain everything we know about this Eco Mode so that you are attentive after the next update.

For those moments when you are just reading an email in the browser and you hear how the fan of your device starts working at high speed. Something is throttling your equipment unnecessarily, with Eco Mode, Microsoft aims to give users the ability to correct these excesses presented by some company or third-party programs.

By enabling Eco Mode for that program or task, Microsoft explains that it “limits the resource usage for that process by lowering its priority and ensuring it runs efficiently on the CPU by taking advantage of EcoQoS.” The company emphasizes that some applications continue to consume system resources even when they are inactive and are not being used, and when this secondary activity causes increases in temperature, slowdown in the computer and high battery consumption, we go to the Task Manager to consult where is the problem.

From this program, Microsoft wants users to have more options to limit the use of resources to certain programs if their computer needs it. The company claims that Eco Mode will be able to reduce workload to such levels that work performance is you will see improved between 14% and 76%.

At the moment this new functionality is not available in the stable versions, if you want to try it you have to install the Insider Preview Build 21364. Hopefully or not for the final version, these are the steps we must follow to activate Eco Mode or deactivate it when it is no longer necessary.

Open the Task Manager, you can search for it on the desktop bar or use the keyboard command Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Check the applications and programs that are consuming too many resources and which are interested in applying the Eco Mode. Click on them with the right button and select the Eco Mode function from the pop-up menu, as shown in the main image of the article. A pop-up window will appear to confirm that this is the operation you want to perform.

It is not a complicated process, as you have seen, the same to deactivate this function. A faster way to smooth out your computer’s workload and focus your capacity and resources on priority ones, without having to shut down tasks or applications.