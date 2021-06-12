There are few things in life that are better than actual dogs, but for some, doggy-style sex is definitely up there. Whether you get on your hands and knees for penetration or you’re the one doing the thrusting, it’s hard to deny: Doggy-style is one of the most beloved sex positions around.

If you’re looking to up your game or just want to learn more about the tried and true fave, here’s everything you (and your orgasms) need to know because, yes, you can teach an old dog new tricks.

What is doggy-style sex?

Don’t let the name fool you. To have doggy-style sex, you don’t have to go outside or play fetch in order to get a bone. “Doggy style sex usually entails one partner being penetrated from behind by another,” explains Myisha Battle, an educator and sex coach with Allbodies.

Oftentimes, it looks like this: The receiver is on their hands and knees as their partner enters them from behind. It can be done vaginally or anally, and the receiver can be penetrated by a strap-on, sex toy, fingers, or a penis. The position is also amazing for some extra clitoral stimulation via a hand or vibrator too.

While the move is most often associated with penetration, it’s also a great oral sex position for cunnilingus or analingus.

Why is it called doggy style?

It all comes down to the mammals that inspired it. “If you’ve ever seen two dogs go at it, you’ve probably noticed that — due to their four-legged bodies — penetration only takes place from behind in a sort of mounted position,” says Battle. While plenty of other animals mate like that (think: camels, horses, and giraffes), considering dogs are “man’s best friend,” it makes sense we’d channel our furry friends for this one.

The name isn’t just about aesthetics though. In addition to looking like two pups going at it, the move actually feels pretty animalistic and sometimes even feral. “There’s something very carnal about this position, which can be a major turn-on for both parties,” explains Battle.

If you find yourself wanting to have your hair pulled, your back scratched, or even let out a howl while doing it doggy style, you’re not alone. As long as everything’s consensual, lean into the sensations and enjoy feeling like an untamed beast.

How to have doggy-style sex

The most common way to have sex doggy style is for the receiving partner to get on their hands and knees, while the penetrating partner positions right up behind them on their knees, explains Battle.

But just like most sex positions, there are plenty of modifications if that’s not comfortable or if you want to mix it up. The penetrating partner can stand, both parties can stand, and / or the receiver can be bent over pretty much any piece of furniture or elevated surface. Here are some basics to get you started:

Get comfortable on your hands and knees. If it’s too tiring to keep your body up or if the penetration feels too deep, you can always lie on your stomach with your butt in the air or prop a pillow under your pelvis for extra support. , it can be helpful to have something to hold on to — like a headboard — so you get some leverage and can control how hard (or not) the thrusting is.Use a vibrator or your hand to give your clitoris some attention while whoever is behind you is busy thrusting. Alternatively, your partner can also rub you or hold a vibrator down, or you could just put a pillow under your pelvis and rub your way to clitoral bliss that way. Communicate if it’s too hard / too soft / too anything. If you want to switch from anal to vaginal penetration, make sure the giver puts on a new condom to help prevent any UTIs. As with any penetrative sex (especially anal), use plenty of lube.

What are some different variations of doggy-style sex?



There are dozens of ways to shake up doggy-style sex, but some popular variations include the receiving partner standing and bending over a chair, table, or edge of a bed, while their partner, also standing, enters from behind.

The receiver can also play with the angle of their booty up in the air to see how it affects penetration and sensation. Try arching your back, sticking your butt up higher, or lying completely flat on your stomach.

@LUCYMACARONI

If you find being on your knees causes a bit of a strain, you can do doggy style in a spooning position on your sides, suggests Battle.

What are the benefits of doggy-style sex?

There’s a reason the position feels so damn good. First of all, it’s very versatile for anything: vaginal penetration, anal penetration, or oral sex. penetration.

“Doggy-style sex is also great for deep penetration and harder thrusting,” explains Tatyana Dyachenko, a sex and relationship therapist with Peaches and Screams. Plus have you seen the view? If you or your partner are a fan of booties, there’s really no better angle to observe your partner’s, ahem, assets.

As previously stated (but always worth mentioning again), another great perk of doggy style is how easily positioned you are for clitoral stimulation. Since only 18 percent of women can reach orgasm during penetrative sex alone, throwing some clit play into the mix can help the other 82 percent of vulva owners make it to the finish line.

Are there any risks or things to keep in mind when having doggy-style sex?

Because this position allows for very deep penetration, some people may find their partners hit up against their cervix and experience pain. Try slowing down, adjusting the angle of your hips, or getting on your elbows to see if you feel more comfortable.

Another thing to look out for is, as Battle calls it, “accidental anal.” This can happen especially if you’re using lots of lube, since there’s a chance for misalignment that could cause the wrong hole to be penetrated. While this is easily avoidable by having the receiver guide their partner to their vagina or anus, if things are slippery and you’re thrusting fast, you’ll want to make sure you’re on the same page (and pace) so everything goes where it’s supposed to.

Also, while the odds of “breaking” a penis during sex are incredibly low, doggy style is responsible for over a quarter of all penile fractures. According to a study done at the University of Campinas in Brazil, 28 percent of men admitted to the ER with a penile fracture got it from doggy style. So, umm, if accidental anal wasn’t reason enough to take things slow, that stat should do the trick.

Lastly, as with any type of sex, using protection to reduce the chance of STIs (and for some, pregnancy) is always advised. Just remember that if you find doggy-style sex to be too deep or uncomfortable, or you just don’t really like it, ditch it! There are plenty more amazing positions out there to try.

How do you make doggy-style sex even more pleasurable?

Looking to make a good thing even better? Introducing vibrating toys into the mix is ​​a great start, notes Dyachenko. Also, don’t be afraid to pay close attention to your partner’s other erogenous zones. It’s the perfect position for not only penetrating, but also stimulating your own or partner’s nipples, clit, or penis. It’s encouraged to get handsy here.

Another important thing to consider is comfort. If you’re not already using a lubricant, Battle low-key insists on it for doggy. “I’m a big advocate of lube and there are some amazing CBD and even THC-containing lubes on the market now that can heighten sensation during doggy style,” she explains.

In addition to getting slippery, don’t be afraid to switch things up. Start or end your sesh with some doggy style or throw it in the middle for something fun. It doesn’t have to look the same every time.

If you find that your arms, knees, or elbows are feeling the strain, investing in a good pillow or sex wedge will not only make you more comfortable, but adds a new twist to the style as well.

Julia Pugachevsky Sex and Relationships Editor I’m a Sex and Relationships Editor for Cosmo’s Snapchat Discover, which you should definitely subscribe to :). Rachel Varina Rachel is a full-time freelance writer covering everything from the best vibrators to the best TV shows to watch with your family.

