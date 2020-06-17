LONDON – A cheap and affordable drug

easy access worldwide called Dexamethasone can help save lives

of patients found severe due to coronavirus, study finds

from Oxford University released this Tuesday.

The research team believes that

Low-dose steroid treatment represents a breakthrough in

fights COVID-19, by reducing the risk of death by a third of

those patients who are plugged into ventilators.

This medicine is one of those being used in the largest clinical trial in the world, where it experiments with existing treatments for other diseases in order to see if they also work to fight the coronavirus.

As for those who need

an oxygen approach to the disease, the said drug reduces deaths

in a fifth, according to these findings.

According to estimates by

researchers, if that drug had been available in this country since

Early in the pandemic, up to 5,000 lives could have been saved.

Also, due to its low cost,

consider that it could be very beneficial in poor countries facing

large numbers of COVID-19 patients.

About 19 out of 20

patients who become infected with coronavirus get better without having to be

hospitalized, recalls the study.

Of those who are to be

admitted to a medical center, most also experience improvement, if

some may need oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The latter, according to the study,

are those considered high risk patients to whom Dexamethasone seems

help.

That drug is already used to

reduce inflation for other medical conditions and help by

appear to stop some of the damage that occurs when the immune system

It becomes overactive while trying to fight the coronavirus.

They participated in this clinical trial

about 2,000 hospital patients, who were administered medicine and their

evolution was compared with 4,000 other patients who were not prescribed.

For those patients

Connected to mechanical ventilators, Dexamethasone reduced the risk of death

40 to 28%, while in the case of patients who required

oxygen, the treatment reduced the risk of death by 25 to 20%.

“This is the only drug

to date which has shown that it reduces mortality and reduces it in a way

significant. It is a great advance, “said the principal investigator of the

study, Peter Horby.

For Martin Landray, another of the

scientists involved, the findings suggest that out of eight patients

treaties that require mechanical ventilator-assisted respiration,

could save a life.

As for those who need

oxygen approach, one life is saved out of every 20-25, he added.

“There is a clear benefit.

Treatment consists of ten days of Dexamethasone and costs about $ 6.2 per

patient.

According to the experiment, Dexamethasone does not seem to help

people with mild symptoms of coronavirus – those who do not

they need assistance to breathe.