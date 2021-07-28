What is depression? Tips for dealing with it and how to ask for help

Psychologist on Biles: “The world on top of a little girl” 4:21

(CNN Spanish) – The subject of mental health came to the fore at the most recent Olympics because of American gymnastics star Simone Billes, who withdrew from the competition, speaking about the mental toll that competing at the highest level has caused her.

Billes told reporters that he retired not because of an injury, but to “work at [su] Mindfulness. “She talked about how stressful it was the day before the event, how she was” shaking “and could barely take a nap after her training. She said she had never felt like this before a competition.

“I think we are too stressed,” he told reporters. “We should be here having fun, but that’s not the case.”

But Biles isn’t the only one who has spoken openly about her mental health. Another athlete whose performance was one of the most anticipated at the Olympics, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka – who was in charge of lighting the Olympic cauldron – withdrew from the French Open in May, citing mental health reasons, she later revealed that he had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning his first Grand Slam title in 2018. Osaka later withdrew from Wimbledon.

What is depression and how to identify it?

Depression is a condition that goes beyond sadness, according to the American Psychological Association (APA).

“People with depression may experience a lack of interest and pleasure in their daily activities, significant weight gain or loss, insomnia, or excessive desire to sleep,” says the APA. It also speaks of “lack of energy, inability to concentrate, or feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt and recurring thoughts of death or suicide.”

It is one of the “most common” mental disorders, says the APA, but “fortunately,” it adds, it is a condition that can be treated, with a combination of therapy and antidepressant medications that can aid recovery.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO):

It is a common mental disorder and globally more than 264 million people of all ages suffer. It is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, says WHO, “and is one of the major contributors to the global burden of disease.” It affects more women than men. It can make a person commit suicide. In fact, about 800,000 people die each year from suicide and it is the second leading cause of death in people between the ages of 19 and 29, says the WHO. They confirm suicide of the security guard of the building where Yuliana was murdered 1:20

Depression on the rise in the US

The last year has been atypical in terms of the increase in cases of depression in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to confinement orders for months and physical distancing between loved ones to prevent the spread of the virus.

A US Census Bureau survey found that one in three Americans reported symptoms of depression or anxiety, more than three times the rate of a similar survey conducted in the first half of 2019. And that physical distancing and a lot Time without seeing friends and family exacerbated the already widespread problem in loneliness, which can be profoundly damaging to mental health.

According to a Census Bureau survey, as of late May and early June, more than 40% of adults in the United States said they felt “low spirited, depressed, or hopeless” for at least several days a week , compared to more than half of adults who said the same at the peak of the pandemic in January.

Depression continues to be highest among adults under the age of 30 and is not improving as fast as it is in other age groups. About 56% of adults under the age of 30 said they experienced feelings of depression in a recent week, according to data from the latest survey collected between May 26 and June 7, compared with 65% at the peak of the pandemic.

How to help or seek help?

According to the APA, social isolation increases the risk of depression, worse, on the other hand, says the APA, discussing problems with friends for a long time can in fact “increase depression as well.”

Therefore, as depression is a disease that “carries high costs in terms of relationship problems,” interpersonal, according to the APA, it can also lead to problems for the family and cause the person to lose productivity problems.

Psychologists, behavioral therapy, and medications are expert-approved treatments.

What to do if you have a loved one with depression, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

1. Don’t leave the person alone.

2. Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

3. Call the US National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

4. Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

For more tips and warning signs, click here.

Michael Phelps: It’s okay to not feel good mentally during a 7:27 pandemic

In Latin America and Spain

ARGENTINA

Suicide Prevention Line – Suicide Help Online

PHONE: (54-11) 5275-1135 or 135 from Buenos Aires and GBA

Let’s talk about everything

Email: contacto@hablemosdetodo.gob.ar

Phone book

BOLIVIA

Hope phone

La Paz: 2248486

BRAZIL

Valorização da Vida Center, CVV

Phone: 188

Chat: (help by chat)

Email: atendimento@cvv.org.br

CHILI

Hope phone

Phone: 005642221200

Everything improves, help by email or chat

COLOMBIA

Hope phone

Barranquilla: (00 57 5) 372 27 27

Bogota: (57-1) 323 24 25

Medellin: (00 57 4) 284 66 00

San Juan de Pasto: 3016326701

COSTA RICA

Hope phone

Email: telefonodelaesperanzacr@gmail.com

ECUADOR

Hope phone

Quito: (593) 2 6000477 – 2923327

SPAIN

Hope phone: 717 003 717

HONDURAS

Hope phone

San Pedro Sula: (00 504) 2558 08 08

MEXICO

Instituto Hispanoamericano de Suicidologia, AC

Phone: +5255 46313300

Email: info@suicidiologia.com.mx

PERU

Sentido (Peruvian Center for Suicidology and Suicide Prevention)

Phone: 01 498 2711

Hope phone

Lima: (00 51 1) 273 8026

PUERTO RICO

PAS Line (First Psychosocial Help)

Phone: 1-800-981-0023

URUGUAY

Last resource

Phone: 0800-Vive (8483)

VENEZUELA

Hope phone

Valencia: 0241-8433308

National: 0-800-PSIQUE