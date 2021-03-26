What is delaying the payments of the third stimulus check in couples who receive the money in two payments?

Some couples were surprised to find that they do not have the total of their stimulus check in their bank account.

The IRS began sending $ 1,400 worth of stimulus checks to millions of citizens last week, but some are seeing they are only getting half the money they expected.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that more than 100 million stimulus payments had been made this week. The second batch of payments of $ 1,400 dollars began to arrive at bank accounts on Wednesday, March 24, and the rest will be sent in the form of a paper check or by means of a debit card.

However, during the first wave of payments, some were surprised to find that they did not have the full amount they expected to receive in their account. Although the IRS had informed them that the full amount had been sent to them, but what showed up in his bank account was insufficient.

Why was the third stimulus payment lower than expected?

People who received less than they bargained for formed a Facebook group called Half Stimulus Missing / Received Status to report and share their experiences. Many of the complaints from the Facebook group focus on three cases:

In which have not received the full amount for dependents.

Only one of the spouses received the funds of the stimulus of a married couple filing a joint tax return. And the case that a married couple has filed a joint return and one of the spouses has filed a claim for damages.

Apparently these partial payments are due to an error in the IRS payment system.

Fortunately several of the group members have already received the second part of their payment as of Wednesday. However, a message reached others that left them with greater concern as their pending deposit may now be on the way.

The second part of the stimulus payment is on the way

As the IRS works to send roughly 160 million payments, the agency has acknowledged that it is running into a work overload, but the second portion of the stimulus money payment should be sent soon.

However, the agency has warned that in some cases the payments will be made in a different way than the previous ones. This could be an explanation for the change in bank account status so the IRS could send you a physical check or an EIP debit card.

Did you know you can check the deposit date of your third Economic Impact Payment with an #IRS online tool? https://t.co/g7NlRqDwoZ #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/JN4SNjy0Zi – IRSnews (@IRSnews) March 23, 2021

The IRS has suggested that you use the “Get My Payment” tool to keep track of your payment. In the case of couples who jointly declare the agency recommends that both taxpayers of the return use their own Social Security numbers to check the status of the payment. The “Get My Payment” tool should indicate how and when your stimulus check payment will be sent.

