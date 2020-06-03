Why do some people infected with the new coronavirus only have mild symptoms or even are asymptomatic? It is one of the great doubts that the scientific community is trying to clear about covid-19.

To answer this and other questions surrounding the new coronavirus, experts from around the world are trying to understand how our immune system responds when it is attacked by SARS-CoV-2.

A recently published study in the journal Cell yields a hopeful hypothesis: Having overcome other coronaviruses can leave your body with some immunity.

It is what is known as cross immunity.

But before explaining this concept, it is important to review what types of immunity exist.

Innate and adaptive

Immunity is the set of mechanisms that protect us from infections. It is a complex network of cells, organs and tissues that work together to defend ourselves against microorganisms and toxic substances that could make us sick.

There is two types of immunity: the innate and the adaptive.

The innate response is the first to develop and is usually effective in eliminating different types of attackers.

«It is made up of the set of barriers, sensors and actors that participate in a more or less nonspecific way in block the entry of all infectious agents to whom we are continually exposed throughout the day, ”Estanislao Nistal, virologist and professor of microbiology at CEU San Pablo University in Madrid, Spain, explains to the BBC.

While adaptive immunity “establishes a specific response against the specific infectious agent or against the cells that are harboring this microorganism.”

This response takes several days to arrive.

In turn, the adaptive response is divided into two branches: antibody-derived immunity, which is also called humoral immunity, and cellular immunity that are exercised by cells called T lymphocytes or T cells.

Memory

A particular feature of the adaptive response is that it leaves memory. That is, remember the pathogens with which your body has come into contact in the past, and therefore you will know how to combat them in the future.

“From the moment we are born we are faced with many infectious agents. And the body has to know how to react in a specific way, against what is strange and that can produce a pathology, “says Nistal.

“When we are faced with an infectious agent for the first time, normally the response we activate is a very good response that produces a type of memory that can last a lifetime,” explains the virologist.

This is where the concept of cross immunity comes in, which consists of the capacity of some of the lymphocytes involved in the adaptive response (lymphocytes or B or T cells) of recognize sequences of a virus, bacteria or infectious agent, and be able to identify them in the future in another infectious agent.



BBC

But SARS-CoV-2 is a new virus, so can there be cross immunity?

Coronavirus family

SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the coronavirus family. There are seven identified coronaviruses, but of them, the population is exposed annually to four types, which Professor Nistal calls Seasonal coronaviruses.

In general, what happens with these coronaviruses is that most people do not have major complications and the most normal thing is that they produce colds, explains the virologist.

“And those colds normally activate those lymphocytes that we have, which have been activated previously.”

Seasonal coronaviruses most commonly cause a cold. .

Researchers at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology, in California, authors of the study published in the journal Cell, used blood samples collected between 2015 and 2018 from people who had overcome seasonal coronaviruses, but who had not been able to date. exposed to the new SARS-CoV-2.

What they did with those samples was put them in contact with sequences or fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 and they saw that there was a cellular reactivation.

“What the researchers see is that there are lymphocytes, both B and T, that are able to recognize those fragments and activate,” says Nistal.

“That’s what it means they have cross immunity.”

The result, for the expert, was “Quite expected”, because although it is a new virus, «it has around 80% homology with SARS (the acronym in English for severe acute respiratory syndrome, which appeared in 2002) and between 40 and 60% homology with circulating coronaviruses or Seasonal ».

“If you analyze the amino acid sequence that the virus proteins produce, you realize that there are very different areas between circulating coronaviruses and this SARS-CoV-2, but there are areas that are highly conserved. And it is therefore expected that a lymphocyte that reacts against this sequence will also react against the SARS-CoV-2 sequence ».

For the expert, this would explain, in part why are there people who have very mild symptoms or even no symptoms. “Another part would also be explained by innate immunity,” he says.

Adaptive immunity reminds you of pathogens that your body has come into contact with in the past, and so you will know how to fight them in the future. .

And what implications does this have for finding a possible vaccine for the new coronavirus?

Protection for the future

For Estanislao Nistal, this study has an important implication.

If the vaccines that began to be investigated for SARS but were later abandoned had been developed, “they could have possibly served to protect us from the new virus (not so that we would not become infected, because T lymphocytes did not initially block the entry of the virus into the cell, but they do help destroy it) », explains Nistal.

“So the first lesson to be learned from all this is that when you start something it should end. The fact that there is no infectious agent does not mean that it does not exist in the future, especially with the coronavirus.