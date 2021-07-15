What is creative thinking? How to exploit it? | Tec Review

The evolutionary success of human beings has had as an ingredient creative thinkingFrom solving survival issues by devising a collective hunting strategy, by carving a stone that would serve as a knife, by composing a melody that vibrates the consciousness, to the investigation of molecular mechanisms of animals and plants, and countless discoveries fascinating scientists.

And everything, before materializing, has been devised in a human mind.

What is creative thinking?

It is present in the most dazzling works of humanity, but also in decisions of everyday life, such as when a new ingredient is added to a dish.

“It is focused on solving a problem under schemes that had not been devised before, therefore, it has to do with innovation, with flexibility of thought and behavior because it implies breaking established rules and creating something new. In the process you run risks because you have to experiment through trial and error, ”says psychotherapist Rocío Rivera.

From psychology, the individual aspects of the person are approached, such as Howard Gardner’s multiple intelligences, from which new teaching and parenting methods have been developed that promote creative thinking, Explain.

In social or educational psychology there is much talk about interaction with others and with the context, this means that the educational level, the economic system and the culture of a country have a lot to do with creativity and will influence not only the person, but in the production process and in the resulting product, adds the master in family therapy from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

“In childhood, imaginative play must be encouraged because that is where stories, alternate worlds, imaginary friends develop; If a parent identifies an inclination for some skill such as painting, it is not necessary to restrain, rather to guide and channel so that that talent flourishes ”, says the specialist.

There is no person who is not creative, if in childhood the stimuli were not had in adulthood, skills can be developed by practicing new hobbies, reading, traveling, writing, living with all kinds of people, listening to different types of music.

Creative thinking is the result of combining talent with practice, perseverance and discipline, says Rocío Rivera.

It may interest you: The benefits of free time, is it leisure? Is it laziness?

Science, an expression of the human imagination

For the astrophysicist and popularizer of science Neil deGrasse Tyson, a scientist “is a child who never grew up”, who retained curiosity and the ability to wonder at the objects around him. How is creativity expressed in science?

Alfredo Cruz Ramírez, researcher at the Cinvestav National Genomics Laboratory for Biodiversity, indicates that “all new knowledge generated through the scientific method starts from a completely metaphysical exercise.”

He points out that “speaking in philosophical terms, it is an intellectual exercise that some might also call the creative process. I even go further, the scientist’s praxis is a combination of pre-existing knowledge, the observation of a phenomenon and the desire to transcend that pre-existing knowledge ”.

This process involves ask new questions, then generate a hypothesis, design the methodology or strategy with which the question or questions will be answered and their hypothesis will be affirmed or denied and, finally, analyze and interpret the results obtained.

Each stage requires different levels of creativity, says the scientist who has stood out for studying the regenerative capacity of the emblematic axolotls, Ambystoma mexicanum, and other species of salamanders.

To publish the results of a new contribution, no matter how small, the article is rigorously evaluated by peers. It must be original, novel and unpublished.

“Advancing one step, several steps or taking leaps, in the knowledge of a specific area, implies generating new knowledge. Of course there are revolutionary stages in certain areas of science and technology that are evident at a specific point in history, but all of them were built with small or medium discoveries ”.

As part of the academic activity, the experimental biologist teaches and advises undergraduate and graduate students on their thesis topics, “and they also put me to the test.”

Whenever an experiment fails or the results of the experiments do not demonstrate what was originally expected of them, I put creative thinking to the test.

I believe that creative thinking is inherent in the intellectual process that we generically call “doing science,” he shares.

Also read: Environmental awareness and the changes we must make

“Art is the conclusion of poeticizing life”

Music is a universal language that is created from 12 sounds, 12 notes, which for centuries has been created and recreated in an infinite process.

It is an expression that goes beyond words and that perhaps is the most apt to convey love, pain, joy because it is a sensory experience.

The member of the Afrobeat band Punta Diamante, Emiliano RamirezHe grew up surrounded by a family of musicians and in his life he has been influenced by different expressions: free jazz, salsa, cumbia, indigenous music, Creole, classical music.

At the end of high school, he entered the School of Artistic Initiation of Fine Arts to learn to play the saxophone, an instrument that belonged to his father.

From then on, he has learned from different national and foreign teachers who have enriched his experience.

One can study music for 30 years and not have a fully creative or creative activity, he says.

How do you take the next step? It is part of the maturity of a musician to arrive at the composition and the clear proposal of his ideas, emotions and thoughts, he adds.

“Perhaps being creative is everything that you put yourself into the performance, be it your compositions or someone else’s. You didn’t necessarily have to have written the piece to put some of your creative energy and intention into it. In volume, quality of timbre, color, articulation, in a lot of things that have to do with the interpretation of musical ideas ”.

His musical style has been the result of a search and recognition of other identities and of those that inhabit his personal history.

He has been collectively linked with other musicians, visual artists, theater and dance that in the end have enriched his criteria.

“I play classical music, but also jazz and popular music. When I play in my style, I have a bit of those traditions and ideas, but I also print from what I have read, a friend’s hug, my grandmother’s food or a woman’s kiss ”.

Through art I reflect on another person and I am being more human, he says.

The art that makes you dance, that comforts you, that makes you cry, that makes you uncomfortable, that confronts you is a sensitive and profound experience that is there.

This requires practicing and having a certain command of a language, whatever you want, but with a real commitment.

For the saxophonist, art is the conclusion of being poeticizing life all the time.

He adds that “art is implicit in life itself. It is one thing, only that some of us have the opportunity and the privilege of having these means to express it. For me it is very important to develop that search in a deep way and conclude in something that is what we are individually and collectively ”.

Creating is also a process of feedback and of knowing the practices of other artists.

Emiliano Ramírez shares John Coltrane’s song “Psalm” from the album A Love Supreme, a psalm that captures a very deep spiritual part of the musician.

The American saxophonist wrote a poem dedicated to God that served as the basis for composing the song and setting it to music.

This work is merely instrumental, but when the lyrics are superimposed on the music, the intention of the author can be appreciated, evoking an act of faith.

We see how there is a correlation between musical creation and other disciplines such as literature, painting, dance, theater or nature itself.