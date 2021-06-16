What is CPR and how is it done?

06/16/2021 at 8:40 AM CEST

Fortunately, the episode of cardiac arrest suffered by the Danish footballer Christian eriksen this weekend he was in a fright. But it must be remembered that these types of episodes occur daily in any part of our geography. And recognizing a cardiorespiratory arrest and knowing how to act in these cases can be vital for the person who suffers them.

“Anyone can suffer cardiac arrest and it is vital to recognize it. If a person is unconscious and does not respond, they are in cardiorespiratory arrest, so call 112 immediately and start cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the ambulance arrives, “he says. Dr. Pablo Jorge Pérez, coordinator of the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Working Group of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC).

It may interest you: Naiara, the youngest to receive a unique heart transplant in the world

In addition, the cardiologist insists that “we must not waste time with doubts about breathing and pulse because every second is important.”

Also remember that when someone suffers a cardiorespiratory arrest, they cannot swallow their tongue, a widely held belief, and therefore do not have to be distracted by unnecessary maneuvers.

The time of action and the involvement of those who witness cardiac arrest is essential, because for every minute that passes without us acting, survival is reduced by 10%.

In Spain there are about 52,300 cardiac arrests per year, 22,300 in hospitals and 30,000 in the community environment. Of those that occur outside the hospital environment, only between 5 and 10% recover.

It would be an excellent idea if we received at some point in our lives (schools, institutes, universities, companies) training to know how to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

«In Spain, training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques is scarce compared to the reality of other countries in our environment, where the teaching of this practice is totally compulsory, both in schools and in universities. Without a doubt, we need more information, training and awareness », explains the cardiology specialist,« because we are facing a problem of the first magnitude for public health ».

On the other hand, the presence of defibrillators (AEDs) in the environment is also necessary, as these devices have demonstrated their effectiveness, usefulness and safety in immediate care programs carried out by non-medical personnel in public spaces with a large influx.

Dr. Pablo Jorge Pérez insists: “Anyone can suffer a cardiac arrest and zero risk does not even exist, as we have seen, in professional sports.”

Sudden death in sport

The deaths of the Sevilla player Antonio Puerta with only 22 years, or Dani jarque, put on the table sudden death associated with sports activity.

Even if its incidence in Spain is very low it is a dramatic event with important implications in the clinical and social field. A recent study published in Spanish Journal of Cardiology (REC), concluded that sudden death associated with sports occurs in 96% of cases in recreational, non-professional athletes.

Regarding the type of sports activity, the aforementioned study shows that cycling and running from the age of 39 have a higher risk of sudden death associated with sports, while those who practice gymnastics and swimming have a lower risk.

On the other hand, those under 35 who play soccer are more at risk than with other sports at the same age.

How to deal with a cardiac arrest

Anyone can find ourselves in front of someone who suffers from cardiac arrest. On the street, at work, on the beach, in the supermarket, anywhere. Therefore, recognizing it and knowing how to act as quickly as possible is vital for that person’s survival.

The basic guidelines to follow are:

RECOGNITION. Check if the person is conscious and breathing. If they are not breathing or we have doubts about this, we must quickly call 112 and start chest compressions. To do this, it is best to kneel next to the patient, who we will uncover the chest. the pad of the hand in the center of the chest, more or less in the lower half of the sternum. If we stretch the arms and let the shoulders fall, we will exert better pressure on the thorax. Once we have the position, we will have to perform between 100 and 200 compressions per minute. Meanwhile, ask a third person to locate the closest defibrillator. Once the AED is located, follow the defibrillator’s instructions to deliver the shocks. Continue CPR until the ambulance arrives.