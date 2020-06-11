Since the 13th century the Corpus Christi Festival, which the Catholic Church commemorates on the Thursday following the Solemnity of the Holy Trinity; but in some countries the local Churches transfer the date to Sunday for a pastoral matter.

In this solemnity the Church pays the Eucharist a public and solemn worship of adoration, gratitude and love, being the procession of the Corpus Christi one of the most important in the entire Universal Church, as pointed out by the Catholic portal ACI Prensa.

In the 13th century, Peter of Prague had doubts about the presence of Christ in the Eucharist, so he organized a pilgrimage to Rome to beg for the tomb of Saint Peter, a proof.

When he returned, and while celebrating Holy Mass in Bolsena, in the Crypt of Santa Cristina, the Sacred Host began to stain with blood.

Pope Urban IV learned of the news and immediately sent for the corporal to be taken away. Later, the Pope published his work “Transiturus”, which established the celebration of the Solemnity of the Corpus Christi throughout the Church on the Thursday after Sunday of the Holy Trinity.

Pope Urban IV entrusted Saint Thomas Aquinas with the preparation of a liturgical office for the feast and the composition of hymns, which are sung to this day: Tantum Ergo, Lauda Sion.

Pope Clement V at the General Council of Vienna (1311) once again ordered this feast and published a new decree incorporating that of Urban IV. Later John XII urged their observance.

