What is Congress doing about a fourth stimulus check after the White House stance?



A fourth stimulus check is still uncertain.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

Although Democratic congressmen like Bonnie watson Coleman (New Jersey) believes that there should be a fourth stimulus check, there is no concrete project to promote that plan.

“I always think that we shouldn’t think too much about lifting people out of poverty.”Watson Coleman considered. “It’s of vital importance. Help put food on the table. It helps to avoid the possibility of losing your home “

The congresswoman’s position occurs almost at the same time that the White House spokeswoman, Jen psaki, pointed out that the government of the president Joe biden will wait for the counterproposal of the representatives and senators on the two economic packages of the president.

When asked about a new stimulus check, Psaki was cautious, in addition to warning that these types of support are “not free”.

“Let’s see what the members of Congress propose”, Psaki told express question at a press conference on Tuesday, then finished: “Those are not free”.

The official refers to the fact that the distribution of direct financial aid to Americans represent a high cost for public finances, as recognized by various economic studies, although the American Rescue Plan (ARP) was defended as a necessity to re-boost the economy in the midst of the worst moments of the crisis by COVID-19.

So far, according to a report by Axios, the distribution of the $ 1.9 trillion of ARP has allowed the recovery of 21 percent of the family finances.

However, there are still several programs that the IRS must distribute, such as the Child Tax Credit, which starting in July will send up to $ 300 a week.

Despite the fact that at least 75 Democratic congressmen support an extra aid check, Democratic leaders, Nancy pelosi (California), Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Chuck schumer (New York), Senate Majority Leader, have not spoken publicly about it.

However, an online petition asking Congress to issue $ 2,000 monthly stimulus checks to Americans to help remedy the economic hit caused by the pandemic already exceeded 2 million signatures.

This petition on Change.org is not new. It was started last year by a restaurant owner in Denver, Stephanie Bonin, who highlights the many difficulties that his business and many others have faced as a result of the closed closures caused.

So far, no congressman has taken up that project, although Bonin herself acknowledged the progress by awarding a third $ 1,400 stimulus check, which continues to be distributed by the IRS.

The position of other congressmen was requested, but they did not respond to the request.

Entrepreneurs like Bonin are supported with direct funds from the ARP, as the White House highlighted on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RFF), a $ 28.6 billion program for restaurants, bars, food trucks and other establishments.

It was highlighted that 186,200 eligible restaurants, bars and other businesses All 50 states and the city of Washington, DC, and five US territories have already applied for help.

Of that universe, 97,600 applications came from businesses owned by women (46,400), veterans (4,200), socially and economically disadvantaged people (30,800), or some combination of the three (16,200).