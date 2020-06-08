When you see the COM SURROGATE name (dllhost.exe) causing a high CPU, you have to know that it is a legitimate Windows process, created by Microsoft. The main purpose of this process is to run COM objects apart from the original processes that request it.

Doing this helps avoid blocking host processes, all in the event of a COM object crash. The COM Surrogate process hosts .dll files, therefore its “technical” name is dllhost.exe. If these technical terms of the computer sound a bit confusing to you, don’t worry because we will explain everything in simple terms under these lines.

For starters, COM is an abbreviation for Component Object Model. It is an interface created in 1993 by Microsoft, which allows programmers to easily create COM objects. These objects are integrated into and expanded by various programs, so Windows Explorer can use the substitute process to create thumbnails of documents, images, videos, and other types of files in a folder.

So, in case a thumbnail creation procedure fails, the crash will occur in COM Surrogate process, but not in all Windows Explorer. As suggested by several experts from the tech giant Microsoft, the process can be used in situations where the developer is unsure about certain code.

The problem can be resolved by asking COM to host it in another process to avoid unnecessary crashes. Similarly, users worry about the high disk usage caused by this process. However, like Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry and other processes, it could use a lot of RAM due to certain problems.

COM Surrogate and high CPU: could it be a virus?

It is well known that the name of the process originated from Microsoft, some hackers might try to use your name for malicious processes that started on the target system. As a consequence of this the victim will see a substitute for COM causing high CPU and possibly duplicate in Task Manager.

One of the quickest ways to check whether it is a real or fake dllhost.exe is by checking the location of the file. This way you can check it.

1.- Open Windows Task Manager by pressing the CTRL + ALT + DELETE keys and then click on Task Manager.

2.- When you are in the Administrator, press the C key several times until you find COM Surrogate. It is a quick way to search by the first letter. Now, right click on the process and choose the Open file location option.

3.- You must check if the file associated with the process is in this path:

C: / Windows System32. Also in C: / winnt / system32.

If it is on this route, it tells you that you are dealing with the legitimate process. Now, if the file is in another path, you may be in the presence of a virus. The only way to guarantee that the process is safe or malicious is to start your computer in safe mode and run your antivirus software.

At this point, you are going to use a machine-based or signature-based detection model to identify whether or not the COM Surrogate virus is real. Some examples of viruses that use this process name are Poweliks, Artemis, Nashi.A, Loveleet, and possibly other Trojans or rootkits.

COM Surrogate and high CPU: do not disable the process

Initially, you cannot disable the COM Surrogate process because it is an essential part of the entire Windows operating system. To be precise, it is responsible for the proper functioning of COM objects and the prevention of failures in Windows Explorer.

These processes can be used by a variety of programs to complete certain tasks outside of the host process. However, some users may feel the need to disable the process due to certain problems caused by it.

So in most cases, the process will simply restart automatically. But if you suspect that there is a serious or persistent problem with the dllhost.exe, you may want to delve into both the problem and the process.

Common problems related to COM SURROGATE process and high CPU

Although the original DLLHOST.EXE process is safe and legitimate, there are some related issues that could cause headaches if you are a Windows user. So some of the most common problems related to this process are shown below.

CPU usage is high due to COM processes

As it can happen to you, many computer users report having seen a greater use of RAM memory by this process. COM Surrogate causes high CPU in case of malware attack, corrupt files or outdated codecs. In no way should you ignore this problem and you have an obligation to take steps to fix it immediately.

It has stopped working

This error generally occurs while browsing multimedia files, which are videos or images stored on your computer. Common problems causing this error are outdated drivers, antivirus interruption or false positive. In addition to disk errors.

COM Surrogate keeps popping up

Users in various internet forums frequently discuss another persistent annoyance related to DLLHOST.exe. They report that COM Surrogate emerges and disappears. Or minimize other programs for such users. This usually happens every 5 or 10 minutes. However, there are several known workarounds for this error, including checking for disk errors or updating codecs.

Requesting password

Similarly, some users have reported a problem related to Windows Security COM Surrogate, which is requesting a password for the email. This can happen after manually closing the process. The first thing you should try if you are dealing with this problem is to make a clean start and see if you get the message right now.

If the problem does not appear while your computer is in Safe Mode, it means that the problem is related to some third party program. If not, the problem could be related to an outdated version of the system, an incorrect software installation, or some other problem.

Now that you know what COM Surrogate is and why it can cause a high CPU, you no longer have to worry about that. Also, you can take measures and see the security of your computer as it has been explained to you on these lines.

