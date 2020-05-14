At a conference managers of the World Health Organization and Swedish authorities warned about a practice called “immunity collective, group or herd »allegedly against COVID-19 that has been encouraged in recent days through audios broadcast on social networks and instant messaging services.

As they detail, the aforementioned audios, falsely based on recommendations of the WHO itself, call on the population to organize and attend parties with people infected with Covid-19, in order for everyone to contract the disease and thus develop alleged immunity, which, on a large scale, would even rid entire populations of the disease.

According to Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, this term is popular but in veterinary medicine; never in human medicine.

“Group immunity” is used in veterinary epidemiology, where the life of a herd animal does not matter. A human life does matter. You have to be very careful “, he expressed in conference.

However, the WHO warned that collective immunity is dangerous because nothing guarantees a generalized development without major consequences for all people, therefore, it insists on continuing with:

Heal distance.

Social isolation.

Sufficient hygiene measures, such as proper hand washing.

In accordance with The New York Times these kinds of parties were held in United States, Washington, where a large number of people tried to catch it to become immune; however, health authorities in that country warned about the risk that it represents.

“Meeting in groups in the midst of this pandemic can be incredibly dangerous and puts people at increased risk of hospitalization and even death.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about this virus, including any long-term health problems the infection may leave behind, “said John Wiesman, secretary of health for Washington.

However, you may have read that some articles frame the “herd or group immunity ” as a preventive strategy that can stop the tidal wave of disease that many predict.

You should know that collective immunity without a vaccine is not, by definition, a preventive measure.

What is collective immunity?

It is achieved when the majority of people in a community –– between 70% and 90% –– become immune to an infectious disease, either because they were spread and recovered, or through vaccination. When that happens, the disease is less likely to spread to people who are not immune, because there simply are not enough infectious carriers to affect them.

There are only two ways to get there: a general vaccination –– for which in the case of COVID-19 there are still many months to go –– or generalized infections that lead to immunity.

For example, let’s think about mumps.

Mumps is an infectious disease that, while relatively benign, is very uncomfortable and sometimes causes unpleasant life-long complications. It can also be prevented with vaccines, with a highly effective vaccine that has made the disease incredibly rare in the modern era.

Mumps has a basic reproductive rate (R0) of 10-12, which means that in a population that is completely susceptible, meaning that no one is immune to the virus, each infected person will transmit the disease to 10-12 people.

This means that without vaccination, approximately 95 percent of the population becomes infected over time. But even with something that is so infectious, there are still some people, 5 percent of the population, who don’t get sick, because once everyone else is immune, there is no one to catch the disease from.

We can increase that number by vaccinating, because the vaccine makes people immune to infection, but it also prevents infected people from transmitting the disease to everyone who would otherwise. If we can make enough people immune to the disease, then it will stop spreading in the population.

And that is collective immunity, in a nutshell, thanks to vaccination.

Immunity for COVID-19?

The case of COVI-19 is different since you do not have a vaccine to support you, which leads us to know why the herd’s immunity could never be considered a preventive measure.

Now, if by doing this practice only young people are immune, You would have groups of older people without any immunity, making it incredibly risky for anyone over a certain age to leave their home, become infected, and possibly die.

The repercussions of this disastrous scenario are also worth considering: the best estimates put the death rate from COVID-19 infection at around 0.5-1 percent.

If 70 percent of an entire population gets sick, that means that between 0.35 and 0.7 percent of everyone in a country could die, which is a catastrophic result.

With something like 10 percent of all infections needing to be hospitalized, you would also see a huge number of very sick people, which also has huge implications for each country.

Collective immunity from infection is not without risks

The fact is, collective immunity is not a solution to our pandemic problems. Yes, it can happen eventually anyway, but expecting it to save us all is not realistic.

The time to discuss the collective immunity It is when we have a vaccine developed, and not a second before, because at that moment we can really stop the epidemic.

Also, allowing COVID-19 to simply spread to populations would also saturate hospitals. More people would die, not only from the coronavirus but also from other infections. That is why we must be at home and try to flatten the curve.

