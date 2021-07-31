What is Clubhouse, the exclusive social network that you can only access if you are invited

It is more than likely that when you read the word ‘Club House’ may not be familiar to you. But hopefully in the next few months it may be new social network ends up being indispensable for all of us.

Social networks in their beginnings began to conquer us through texts, be it Facebook or Twitter and, later, in visual format as is the case of Instagram and TikTok, the latest trend among younger users.

But focusing on the new exclusive social network (Clubhouse), this is characterized by the audio. No texts or images. Conversations between users, which can only be accessed if they invite you. Of course, once you have accessed you can interact in audio format with everyone who belongs to this social network.

“Clubhouse is a space for informal and direct audio conversations with friends and other interesting people from all over the world. Connect at any time to chat with the people you follow, or participate as a listener and hear what others are talking about ”, reports the application on the App Store.

How does it work?

To be able to interact, once you have been invited, it is very simple. Simply by joining the rooms (‘rooms’ as if it were Discord) and thus being able to start conversations with the people present. So to speak, you listen to what the people who are on these channels are saying.

Anyone can create these rooms (‘rooms’) and in each of them there is a moderator, who is the one who created it. In order to participate you have the option to ‘raise your hand’ as it already exists in other video calling platforms.

Where is it available?

Each new user receives two invitations and can accumulate more depending on how they use the application. At the moment, this social network is only available for iOS.

Relevant characters like Aston Kutcher or Jared Leto use the Clubhouse, and some from Silicon Valley like Elon Musk.

