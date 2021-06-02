What is “climate racism” and how does it impact the United States?

Black people in most cities in the United States suffer twice the impact of high temperatures than their white counterparts, according to a new study.

The authors assure that the differences are not explained by poverty but by historical racism and segregation.

As a result, people of color generally live in areas with fewer green spaces and more buildings and transportation routes, which exacerbates the effect of rising temperatures and climate change.

Cities are well known for amplifying the impact of heat.

The call “Urban heat island effect” is the technical term for the effect that buildings and infrastructure in cities in general have on temperatures.

All that concrete and asphalt attracts and holds more heat, so both days and nights in large urban areas are much warmer than surrounding areas.

However, within cities, there are often large differences in the heat island. Areas rich in trees and green spaces are noticeably cooler than those with a high density of homes, businesses or industries.

In all but six of the 175 largest urbanized areas in the continental United States studied, people of color experience much greater heat shocks. (Photo: Getty Images)

An earlier study in the US found a correlation between neighborhoods most hot in the big cities Y racist housing practices dating back to the 1930s.

Back then, areas with large African American or immigrant populations were “Demarcated in red” in documents by federal officials and deemed too “dangerous” for loans and mortgage investments.

This led to a concentration of poverty and low rates of home ownership in some areas of large cities.

This new study takes a broader look at these warmer neighborhoods and the people who live in them.

Using satellite temperature data combined with demographic information from the United States Census, the authors found that on average thes persons from color live in areas with summer daytime temperatures much higher than non-Hispanic whites.

For the purposes of the study, the scientists defined “people of color” as all Hispanic people (regardless of race) and anyone who does not identify only as white.

African Americans are exposed to an additional 3.12 ° C of heat on average in urban neighborhoods, compared to an additional 1.47 ° C for whites. (Photo: Ethan Miller Getty images)

In all but six of the 175 largest urbanized areas in the continental United States, people of color experience much greater heat shocks in the summer.

For the black population this is particularly harsh. Researchers note that African Americans are exposed to An additional 3.12 ° C of heat on average in urban neighborhoods, compared to an additional 1.47 ° C for whites.

Exposure to heat not only leads to increased mortality, but is also linked to a variety of impacts including heat stroke, heat stroke, loss of productivity at work, and learning disabilities.

“Our study helps provide more quantitative evidence that climate racism, environmental racism exists“Said Angel Hsu, a researcher at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and lead author of the study.

“And this is not just an isolated incident, it is a widespread phenomenon throughout the United States.”

While being poor is undoubtedly a factor in exposure to increased urban heat in the summer, this element alone did not provide a complete explanation.

In about half of the cities, the average person of color faces more heat in the summer than people living below the poverty line, despite the fact that only 10% of people of color are classified as poor.

The differences in the impact of heat are rooted in racist urban planning policies of the past, according to researchers. (Photo: Getty Images)

The root causes of these differences can be found in history, experts say.

“We can trace many of these current environmental, socioeconomic, and health inequalities back to urban planning decisions and policies in the 20th century, such as the politics of demarcate neighborhoods with ‘red lines’ considerate dangerous to invest in infrastructure or housing loans, “said Jeremy Hoffman, chief scientist at the Virginia Museum of Science, who was not involved in this new study.

“While money does not grow on trees, it is clearly located in the neighborhoods below them, especially in the United States,” he added.

Given that temperatures are likely to rise due to global warming in the coming decades, this is a problem that is likely to get worse without significant input from the state and federal government, as promised by President Joe Biden.

The solutions, however, must be thought through carefully.

In the study, the authors reflect on the fact that planting trees in heat-stressed areas can reduce summer temperatures by 1.5 ° C, which is good for residents.

But new trees can also increase property values. And this will impact the price of housing, which may end up displacing the minority residents that it was intended to help.

Policies to alleviate the impact of climate change on poor neighborhoods must take into account the views of their residents, according to the study authors. (Photo: Getty Images)

“As our society emerges from the pandemic, it showed that These same communities that suffer the most heat during the summer are also those that suffer the greatest impacts of COVID-19It is essential that we make sure that we put them at the center of our recovery plans, ”said Hoffman.

“But if decisions are made for these neighborhoods without the input and guidance of the citizens who live there, those policies may be no better than red-line neighborhood practices or any other nefarious planning process of the past.”

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

