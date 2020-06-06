Starting today, parties will have a year to fight for thousands of political positions at stake in the 2021 election, between Governments, Mayors and local Congresses. Read: Why don’t people save? These are the causes

For the first time, the 32 states will have a local election the same day. In 15 of them the Governor, Mayors and Congress will be renewed; while in 13 states municipalities and deputies will change; in two only local legislators and in two more only Ediles.

In the Chamber of Deputies, 500 positions of this legislative body will be renewed:

Current conformation:

Brunette: 254 (50.8%)

BREAD: 78

PRI: 46

PT: 40

MC: 27

PES: 26

PVEM: 13

PRD: eleven

Without Party: 5

What public offices are elected in 2021?

In 2021 the 32 entities of the Country will have local elections and a total of 21,368 positions, 15 governorships, renewal of the Local Congress in 30 states (a total of 1,063 deputations), mayors of 30 states (thousand 924 seats) and 431 will be elected. municipal boards.

By state you choose:

Baja California (Morena)

Governor

Congress: 25

Town Halls: 5

Baja California Sur (PAN)

Governor

Congress: 21

Town Halls: 5

Campeche (PRI)

Governor

Congress: 35

Town Halls: 13

Chihuahua (PAN)

Governor

Congress: 33

City Halls: 67

Colima (PRI)

Governor

Congress: 25

Town Halls: 10

Warrior (PRI)

Governor

Congress: 40

Town Halls: 80

Michoacán (PRD)

Governor

Congress: 40

Town Halls: 112

Nayarit (PAN)

Governor

Congress: 30

Town Halls: 20

Nuevo León (Independent)

Governor

Congress: 42

Town Halls: 51

Querétaro (PAN)

Governor

Congress: 25

Town Halls: 18

San Luis Potosí (PRI)

Governor

Congress: 27

Town Halls: 58

Sinaloa (PRI)

Town Halls: 18

Sonora (PRI)

Governor

Congress: 33

Town Halls: 72

Tlaxcala (PRI)

Governor

Congress: 25

Town Halls: 60

Zacatecas (PRI)

Governor

Congress: 30

Town Halls: 58

In total, 94.8 million citizens assigned to the Nominal List will participate and between 161 thousand and 164 boxes will be installed.

The National Electoral Institute will have 50 thousand people hired to carry out these elections in the Mexican Republic.

PREP: From the Chamber of Deputies and collaboration with that of the 32 states, and there will be 15 quick counts.

These elections will have a budget much higher than that of 2018 that was 17 thousand 427 million pesos.