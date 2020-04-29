Elected with the speech of leaving the “old politics” behind, President Jair Bolsonaro started his term trying to govern without forming a coalition of parties, but now he beckons an approach with the so-called Centrão to try to guarantee governance after successive crises with Parliament. This movement of the Plateau is viewed with caution by bolsonaristas, since the president was elected criticizing the call ‘take it, give it here’.

The existence of Centrão it is not new in Brazilian politics. The group has been operating since the time of the Constituent Assembly and has gained new momentum since the rise of former federal deputy Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ) to the presidency of the Chamber, occupying a vacuum left by the lack of political articulation of the government of then President Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Understand what Centrão is and what his relationship is with President Jair Bolsonaro:

What is Centrão in the National Congress?

Unlike the official parliamentary fronts of Congress, the so-called Centrão it is a large informal bloc determined mainly by behaviors that aim to guarantee political advantages.

In the opinion of the political scientist Rafael Cortez, from Consultoria Consultoria, the Centrão it is a set of low-level Congressional parties with fluid ideological projects, which can be remodeled according to their interests. “They are parties that have a very low cost of changing their position in the absence of a minimally consolidated image among voters. They are difficult to have their behavior monitored and they survive a lot due to strategies to have access to power resources, given the little pretension to build national projects “, he describes.

Among the main currencies used by the Centrão to bargain for their support is the appointment of public offices, “with a view to controlling budgetary allocations”, points out the political scientist.

Cortez points out that the term does not refer to its ideological position. “The adjective ‘center’ does not necessarily mean moderating behavior. From a political-ideological point of view, in my reading, they are legends that are in the field of the right, which legitimize themselves with themes associated with the right. The term refers to this idea fluidity in these positions, since these acronyms are able to adapt more easily to the circumstances “, he evaluates.

Which political parties make up the Centrão?

In view of the fluidity of positions and its informality as a parliamentary bloc, Cortez states that it is not possible to list the parties that make up the Centrão. The political scientist estimates, however, that the approach of President Bolsonaro to Centrão could represent the support of about 200 parliamentarians.

Does Centrão support President Jair Bolsonaro?

Although Bolsonaro rehearsed approximations with the Centrão, in Cortez’s assessment, there is no systematic support from the group to the government. “It does not seem to me that this approximation will occur on a party basis or will be a sufficient condition for the president to face the risks of interrupting a mandate,” he analyzes.

Right now, Cortez is betting on more “fluid” relations between Bolsonaro and the Centrão, since there is still no option for the government to make the group more forceful attraction on a party basis, with the nomination of nominees for ministries. The political scientist reinforces, however, the results of this association may be threatened.

“The rate of return of this approach can be lower and lower if we move towards a growing scenario of economic crisis, of negative consequences in terms of the pandemic. What is challenging for this more effective result is that it is a movement made from an increasing loss of popularity of the president, but above all of his isolation within the institutions “, says Cortez.

The history of Centrão

The existence of Centrão in Congress is nothing new in history. Its origin goes back to a bloc that emerged at the time of the Constituent Assembly to oppose the forces of the left. In 1987, a report by the state already reflected the actions of Centrão. In 1988, in exchange for the nomination of public positions, Centrão’s parliamentarians managed to approve the extension of the president José Sarney’s (MDB) term from four to five years. Read the report of the Estadão Collection.

