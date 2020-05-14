OTHER EPHEMERIDS

1541.- The bishopric of Lima is created by a Bull of Paul II.

1610.- Assassination in Paris of King Henry IV of France.

1643.- Proclamation of Louis XIV as King of France.

1796.- English physician Edward Jenner conducts the first test for a smallpox or smallpox vaccine.

1811.- Governor Bernardo de Velasco is deposed and the independence of Paraguay is proclaimed.

1814.- The Argentine squad, commanded by Guillermo Brown, defeats the Spanish, who defended Montevideo, in the naval combat of Buceo.

1886.- The Cervera-Quiroga expedition arrived in Río de Oro (Africa), taking possession of the territory in the name of Spain.

1900.- The Amateur World Championships begin in Paris, with which the Olympic Games resume.

1948.- David Ben Gurion proclaims the State of Israel in Tel Aviv at the end of the British mandate in Palestine.

1955.- In reply to NATO, eight countries in Eastern Europe (the USSR, Albania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and the German Democratic Republic) sign the Warsaw Pact.

1962.- Don Juan Carlos de Borbón, then prince of Spain, marries Princess Sofia of Greece in Athens.

1977.- Don Juan de Borbón renounces his rights to the Crown of Spain and to the ownership of the Royal Household.

Current photograph of Juan Carlos de Borbón, former king of Spain. Photo: casareal.es

1989.- Presidential elections in Argentina: Carlos Menem, candidate of the Justicialista Front of Popular Unity, obtains an absolute majority.

2000.- The Israeli prison services release Sheik Salah Shehada, the historic leader of Hamas.

2003.- Carlos Menem confirms his withdrawal from the second round of the Argentine presidential elections, making Néstor Kirchner the winner of the elections.

2009.- Burmese opposition leader and Nobel Peace Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is imprisoned.

2011.- The managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, is arrested in New York on charges of sexual assault against a hotel waitress, a charge from which he was later exonerated.

2013.- The Brazilian Council of Justice (CNJ) approves same-sex marriage.

2017.- Emmanuel Macron is proclaimed President of France.

2018.- Former President Cristina Fernández (2007-2015) is being prosecuted – the number of prosecutions totaling five – for alleged money laundering and illicit association.

– WHO launches program to eliminate trans fat from the food chain.

BIRTHS

1893.- Louis Verneuil, French comediographer.

1922.- Franjo Tudjman, former President of Croatia.

1943.- José Manuel Ibar, “Urtain”, Spanish boxer.

1944.- George Lucas, director and producer of American cinema.

George Lucas, creator of the Star Wars saga. Photo: AP

1950.- Adolfo Domínguez, designer and Spanish fashion entrepreneur.

1952.- David Byrne, Scottish singer, leader of the group Talking Heads.

1962.- Ferrán Adriá, Spanish chef.

1969.- Cate Blanchet, Australian actress.

1971.- Sofia Coppola, American film director.

1984.- Mark Zuckerberg, programmer, entrepreneur, and founder of Facebook.

DEATHS

1643.- Louis XIII, King of France.

1912.- Frederick VIII, King of Denmark.

– August Strindberg, Swedish playwright.

1986.- David Hearst, magnate of the United States press.

1987.- Rita Hayworth, American actress.

1998.- Frank Sinatra, American singer and actor.

Frank Sinatra, musical icon of the 20th century. Photo: AP

2012.- Antonio Amaya (stage name of Antonio Peláez Tortosa), Spanish dancer and singer.

2015.- B.B.King, American musician.

2018.- Tom Wolfe, American writer and journalist.

