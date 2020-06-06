OTHER EPHEMERIDES:

1801.- Peace treaty of Spain with Portugal, called Badajoz, which ends the so-called “War of the Oranges”.

1808.- Napoleon Bonaparte proclaims his brother José king of Spain and his Indies.

1919.- The newspaper “Il Popolo d’Italia” publishes the manifesto of the fascist movement, signed by Benito Mussolini.

1926.- The International Labor Organization (ILO) opens its new headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

1936.- The coup d’état devised by General Anastasio Somoza culminates in Nicaragua with the forced resignation of President Juan Bautista Sacasa, who would later succeed in office with the support of the United States.

1944.- World War II: Allied troops land on the Normandy coast (France), in a deployment of more than 160 kilometers.

1954.- The first European television link, with the name “Eurovision”, is carried out on an experimental basis, between the RFA television stations, the Netherlands, Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland.

1960.- “Crisol”, an independent newspaper published in Cuba, is no longer published.

1966.- The American spacecraft “Gemini IX” completes its 72-hour flight, after circling 45 times around Earth.

1968.- US Senator Robert Kennedy dies, who was shot the day before at a Los Angeles hotel by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant of Jordanian nationality.

1982.- Israel invades southern Lebanon.

1993.- Ramiro de León Carpio is elected President of Guatemala, after Jorge Serrano’s disqualification.

1994.- South Africa joins the Organization for African Unity as member number 53.

nineteen ninety six.- China agrees to suspend its nuclear tests for ten years.

1999.- The Algerian Islamic Salvation Army (EIS), military arm of the Islamic Salvation Front (FIS), renounces the armed struggle.

2002.- The United States officially recognizes Russia as a market economy country.

2003.- Chile becomes the sixth country in the world and the first in South America to sign a Free Trade Agreement with the United States.

2005.- Bolivian President Carlos Mesa resigns after a massive protest rally. Eduardo Rodríguez succeeds him.

2012.- Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru constitute the Pacific Alliance.

.- The French Government restores retirement at age 60 for those who have contributed at least 41.

2013.- The newspapers “The Washington Post” and “The Guardian” reveal two spy programs on the phone and on the Internet.

2018.- The government of the new Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, is invested, supported by the 5-Star Movement and The League.

2019.- Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo, a specialist in evolutionary genetics, is awarded the 2018 Princess of Asturias Research Award.

BIRTHS

1436.- Johannes Regiomontanus, German astronomer and mathematician one of the fathers of trigonometry.

1599.- Diego Velázquez, Spanish painter.

1875.- Thomas Mann, German novelist, Nobel Prize in 1929.

1891.- Ignacio Sánchez Mejías, Spanish bullfighter.

1901.- Sukarno, founder of the Indonesian state.

1909.- Isaías Berlin, British philosopher of Latvian origin.

1919.- Lord Carrington, British politician.

1934.- Albert II, King of Belgium.

1947.- Robert Englund, American actor.

DEATHS

1941.- Luis Chevrolet, American car builder.

1948.- Louis Lumiere, inventor of the cinematographer.

1961.- Carl Gustav Jung, Swiss psychologist.

1968.- Robert Kennedy, American senator.

2000.- Moreira da Silva, Brazilian composer and singer.

2002.- Naúl Ojeda, Uruguayan painter.

2005.- Anne Bancroft, American actress.

2006.- Billy Preston, American keyboard player known as the “fifth beatle”.

.- Arnold Newman, American photographer.

2012.- Tomohito of Mikasa, Japanese prince.

.- Estela Raval, Argentine singer.

2013.- Tom Sharpe, British novelist.

.- Esther Williams, American actress.

2016.- Viktor Korchnoi, Swiss chess player of Russian origin.

.- Peter Shaffer, English playwright.

2017.- Adnán Kashogui, Saudi arms dealer.

.- François Houtart, Belgian liberation theologian and sociologist.

.- Filemón Escobar, unionist and Bolivian politician

2018.- Buenaventura Bueno Torres, Dominican announcer and newscaster.

.- Manuel Fajardo, Peruvian lawyer who founded the political arm of the Shining Path.

2019.- Dr. John, American pianist, songwriter, and musician.