What is causing the disorder of the coronavirus vaccine shifts?

Anti-vaccines aside, we are all looking forward to receiving the coronavirus vaccines to begin to see that long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel. However, we must wait our turn. And sometimes it is difficult to know when it will be.

First were the elderly and nursing home workers, together with front-line health personnel. Later, the rest of the sanitary, the over 80 years old that they did not live in residences and the great dependents. From there, the issue has gotten a bit more messy.

Many autonomous communities are already well advanced in the vaccination of teachers and state security forces, so they are making room for the next groups. And it is precisely these groups that are generating some confusion. For example, it is strange to see that in some places the vaccination of people from 55 to 65 years old, but not to those between 65 and 80. The logical thing would be to go from older to younger. So why is this group put on hold? Basically, because not all COVID vaccines are the same.

The complicated delivery of coronavirus vaccines

For now, to protect ourselves against the coronavirus in Spain we have three options: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

New age group 55-65 to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca

The first two are those that have been used initially in health and elderly. Later came the third, whose clinical trials had included only volunteers up to 55 years of age. This meant that while it might be effective in older people, the most responsible thing to do was use it only for the very young.

For this reason, it began to be used with teachers, security forces and caregivers of large dependents who not exceed 55 years. However, following their approval in Europe, the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines they have continued to be tested in other age groups. This has made it possible to verify that they are not only effective in people of up to 65 years; but, in addition, its effectiveness is slightly higher in these groups than in the youngest.

As a consequence, many European countries, with Spain among them, have chosen to include it for the vaccination of individuals aged 55 to 65 years.

There are still many people over 80 years of age to be vaccinated, while some autonomous communities are already finishing administering the first dose to teachers and security forces. Since they will not get the second until within 10 to 12 weeks, the next vaccines from this company that they continue to receive will be for that new group. This leaves out people from 66 to 79 years old, who will have to wait for the over 80s to be finished to receive Pfizer or Modern. Or perhaps Janssen, who will arrive to fight COVID in Spain from the second half of April.

There are no better or worse options

This change in the vaccination protocol will serve to protect sooner than expected people who, even without being excessively old, already have a higher risk than that of the younger groups.

However, some have seen it as bad news due to the fear that has been generated around the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines. This is mainly due to two reasons.

The European Medicines Agency ensures that the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective and safe

On the one hand, the stand-by that was done recently in the vaccination until checking if it could be related to some cases of thrombi detected in Europe. Despite the fact that the European Medicines Agency ended up ruling that there was no scientific evidence that both events were related and that the benefits far outweigh the risks, many media outlets have unfairly spread fear in the population. Finally, it has been chosen to consider this as one of its side effects most remote probability. Something that can happen with many other vaccines and drugs that we consume frequently.

On the other hand, the idea that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine it is much less effective than Moderna or Pfizer. However, these percentages cannot be compared. On the one hand, because the clinical trials were carried out in different times and geographical settings. On the other hand, because the important thing is the percentage of protection against severe symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths. And, there, all vaccines have an efficacy of practically 100%.

Ultimately, when it is our turn, they administer the vaccine they administer to us, it will be good news, as we will have taken another step towards that end that we have been dreaming of for more than a year.

