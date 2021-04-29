What is business coaching? We explain how to know if it works

We tell you how to identify if your business coach is making changes. (Photo: iStock)

The Business coaching it is a discipline that has taken off in the last 20 years. Many companies consider it essential to incorporate these techniques into their daily processes.

But what is it? How to identify the suitability of a business coach? How do you know that a process of this type is working for the organization?

On Tec Review We talk with experts on the subject, who will guide us through this interesting discipline.

Identifying business coaching

Sharon Marcano, who heads the Aware Talent Group firm in the United States, explains that business coaching is a discipline focused on guiding and leading people and organizations to maximize their performance.

He comments that this is achieved through understanding the origin from which one starts, identifying all those situations that represent obstacles for the company, the leader or for the work teams and – with this – a guide can be established to overcome those difficulties.

He expressed that in business coaching what is sought is to develop competencies and identify mental models what the person has learned, how he handles his emotions, check his linguistic competence and how to relate to others.

“We also observe their emotional and thought patterns that allow generating processes of coordination of actions, conflict management, team management. All this always aiming to identify areas of opportunity to improve their performance and that of the entire organization, ”says Marcano.

Mario sandoval, founder of the Academia Mexicana de Formación Integral explains to Tec Review that business coaching is the confidential accompaniment that a coach does with a coachee in a creative process and reflection that drives you to achieve your goals and objectives within an organization.

“It is a process focused on linking what the company requires of it with its own life goals,” said Sandoval, who has more than eight years of experience in coaching.

How not to be fooled when looking for business coaching?

The specialists consulted give advice on how to identify a suitable business coach.

Sharon Marcano mentions that a fundamental requirement to avoid being deceived when looking for or hiring a business coach is to find out if the candidate is certified by a school that is duly registered with the International Coaching Federation.

He adds that another clue is that he is able to mention both his strengths and his limitations.

He says that many will pretend to oversell their strengths, but that it is good that honesty is valued on things that you do not have as much knowledge or experience about.

“If a Portuguese company seeks me for the coaching process, I will be able to tell them that I am ready to support them in their needs, but I will have to admit that one of my weaknesses is that I do not speak Portuguese and that – therefore – the language will be a limitation in the communication process. Showing this will help both parties to make better decisions, ”he explains.

He adds that there are those who specialize in teamwork and others do not, which means that in these types of situations they have to be mentioned so that there is a better evaluation by the client so that the advice is adjusted to their needs.

Mario sandoval, who is a certified instructor and evaluator of competencies focused on the development of people and the change of culture in organizations, gave some keys on how to identify a suitable business coach and expressed that, like any acquisition of a good or service, it is necessary Find out about the experience, preparation, track record and reputation of the person offering as a coach.

“Many coaches offer ‘miracle products’ in their consultations. That of ‘enter my training and your company will prosper in two weeks’ is a clear sign that it is in the face of a fraud“, Exemplifies Sandoval.

He adds that another indicator that you have to know if a coach may represent a risk is to see the type of results that he offers. That is, if you make promises of results in a short time, it is most likely that it is not convenient to hire their services.

“Social networks, which are used for practically everything today, can be a good vehicle to find out about coaching services. Finding out what kind of feedback they have and looking at their history can be a good step to see how trustworthy a business coach could be, ”says Sandoval.

Increased awareness of business coaching

Sharon Marcano, who before dedicating herself to business coaching served for 17 years as a human development manager in different firms in the automotive sector, comments that companies are increasingly aware of the importance of having business coaching in their organizations.

He says that they often request these services to prepare people for new challenges, when they go through changes that require support and that these are more agile and effective and when it is necessary to take advantage of opportunities to work as a team.

He also adds that there are more and more business leaders who take advantage of the coaching processes in their organizations to learn their techniques and although they are not certified, they take advantage of the learning to apply it permanently to their companies.

How to know if a business coaching process is going well?

Mario Sandoval explains that the business coaching process for a company is proving beneficial for an organization if it complies with the following list:

The coach presents evidence of the results achieved, that is, evidence of having followed the recommendations, with statistics and with recognition for the work of those advised. The coach is much more focused on listening than speaking. Although it guides, it does not offer advice as such, but rather helps executives find answers and options for themselves. The effective executive coach is one who is not going to “look good” with the client and tell him what he always wants to hear, but who has the courage and integrity to lead him to see his areas of opportunity and to find options for better solutions in a comprehensive manner.

