What Is Bryce Hall’s Net Worth?

Today in People Who Are Insanely Rich, allow me to introduce Bryce Hall: TikToker, ex-boyfriend of Addison Rae, and member of the content collective Sway House. Bryce has courted controversy over the past few years (remember when the literal mayor of LA shut down his power because he wouldn’t stop pandemic partying?), But as the saying goes: the bigger the drama, the bigger the platform, the bigger the paycheck. In short, Bryce is all-caps RICH. To the point where he has a financial podcast that teaches content creators how to not just get wealthy, but stay wealthy. Like, I’m 10/10 sure I want Bryce to take my money and do something with it after a deep-dive into his net worth, that’s all I’m saying!

Bryce Is a Genius at Investments

Sure, Bryce makes money creating content like every other TikToker / YouTuber, but the difference? He knows how to make his money work for him longterm through the age old art of investing. As of late 2020, Bryce was an angel investor (someone who provides start-up / seed money in exchange for ownership equity) in multiple companies, including Lendtable, Humaning, AON3D, and Stir.

Fancy, but Bryce also knows that you make more money creating your own brand than merely supporting for someone else’s. Here’s what he told Forbes in 2020:

“A lot of influencers think that they’ll just keep a clean image and get brand deals and sell merch. They don’t think long-term. They’re making a lot of money right now and they’re spending it. But when taxes hit and they’re not poppin ‘anymore, they’re going to freak out. These kids are selling their souls for a Bang Energy brand deal. “

Which brings us to …

He Has His * Own * Energy Drink

Attention @ everyone struggling to stay awake at work right now: Bryce has an energy drink which I’m hoping will be the fountain of youth. It’s called Ani Energy, it’s co-owned by Josh Richards, and I’m more than willing to ingest it at the earliest available opportunity, thanks.

Ani Energy Drink, 12 oz. Can (Pack of 12)

Ani Energy amazon.com

$ 28.00

^ Me after drinking Ani Energy

Bryce’s Primary Source of Income? Merch

In October 2020, Bryce issued the following humble-brag to Forbes: “I’m doing $ 1 million quarterly on merch sales. That’s my primary source of income.” Um, okay! Anyway, said merch is called Party Animal and tragically the store is password protected at the moment — but promises to be open again soon!

He Has a Financial Podcast

Because apparently he’s some kinda business prodigy, Bryce started a podcast called Capital University all about investing. Sounds … educational! “I never really showed anybody the business side of me,” he told Forbes. “That’s originally why I started the podcast. Coming up from social media, and blowing up on TikTok, there was a business strategy behind that. But no one saw that. They just saw me as the problematic kid on the Internet who throws parties. “

Bryce Hall’s Total Net Worth?

That’d be $ 2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. I think we can all agree this is impressive for a 21-year-old who’s been famous for approximately 5 minutes — especially since my net worth at that age was an overdraft of $ 50.00 and an old piece of pizza. But should we really be surprised by Bryce’s success? As our dude put it to Forbes, “I’m showing people that I’m not just another 21-year-old. Sure, I party hard but at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘Make your money and then party hard. ‘ Celebrate, that’s the point. “

Cool, excuse me while I Google “how to make money and then party hard.”

