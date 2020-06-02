Blackout Tuesday hit social media, with hundreds of black boxes dominating feeds on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Today, Instagram and other social media channels are being controlled by black squares. This movement called Blackout Tuesday is a protest against racial inequality and police brutality.

Simple posts, consisting of just a black square, are a way to express solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter protests after the death of US citizen George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

To join, users simply post a black square in their feed, and then agree not to post for the rest of the day.

What is it and how did it start?

It is a social media movement that grew out of a promise by music and entertainment companies to stop their businesses and “reconnect” with their communities.

A number of prominent names vowed to commemorate the day by refraining from posting on social media or posting new content. Instead, the day would be used as a “day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community” and was organized under the hashtag “#THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED ».

However, the movement has spread rapidly across the rest of the Internet, and artists and large numbers of citizens around the world have vowed to be a part of the blackout and to use the time to fight racism.

To show support, the user needs to post a black square in their feed. Also, some activists expressed concern about the publications of the “Blackout Tuesday” that blocks important protest updates under the hashtag » #BlackLivesMatter «, Which is now full of black squares.

“We know that it is not an intention to harm, but to be sincere, this essentially damages the message”, activist Kenidra Woods said on Twitter.

Celebrities amplified those concerns and encouraged supporters of the movement to use the designated hashtag #BlackoutTuesday.

If you’re participating in this, don’t use the tag #BlackLivesMatter“Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani tweeted. “Drive important and relevant content.”

For his part, Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., joined the movement alongside renowned actors such as Idris Elba and Mahershala Ali, to name a few names.

