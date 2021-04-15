What is black noise and how does it affect us?

High intensity infrasound could cause the deterioration of the axons of neurons

The infrasound – or black noise – emitted by the machines that surround us when they are in operation are not normally found in nature. Its energy is absorbed by our internal organs and the effects of such absorption are largely unknown to science.

What are infrasound

Acoustic waves are classified according to their frequency into infrasound, audible sound, and ultrasound. Frequency is measured in hertz and is defined as the number of cycles or pressure changes that occur every second of time.

Infrasound has traditionally been described as acoustic waves whose frequency is less than 20 hertz. Infrasonic waves produce contractions and dilations of matter, including the particles in our body, although they are practically imperceptible to the human ear.

People who detect them describe infrasound based on their frequency as a harsh sound, a popping sensation, a hiss of movement of the tympanic membrane, and other types of normally unpleasant physiological and psychological sensations.

On the other hand, the frequency of infrasonic waves coincides with the biological resonance frequency of the internal organs of human beings such as the lungs, the heart, the diaphragm and to a greater extent in the central nervous system (CNS). This implies that infrasonic waves can cause the cells of these organs to oscillate. This vibration could result in an unwanted increase in temperature that our body would consider harmful. And it would make us feel that we have to get away from the place where we are receiving this unwanted energy.

The origin of infrasound

The “black noise” is generated in the human body during breathing, palpitation or coughing. But it is also produced by vibrating household appliances in our homes, ventilation and refrigeration equipment in commercial establishments, machines in our work environment, and wind turbines.

The movement of vehicle wheels also generates infrasound. Especially in buses, tractors and harvesters. As for those generated by trucks on the road, it seems that it is not only suffered by drivers but also by people in nearby homes.

What we know about the effects of its absorption

Lately evidence has been found that high-intensity infrasound could cause the deterioration of the axons of neurons. Other scientific articles attribute loss of concentration and sleep disturbances to them. There are other possible less frequent symptoms such as hearing loss, vertigo or difficulty in balance.

Tractor and combine drivers report decreased alertness and visual acuity. Truck drivers claim to suffer from fatigue, vertigo, headache. Experimental replicas have been made with a recording that reproduces the vibrations suffered in the cabin of said vehicles and people claim to feel discomfort and wakefulness.

If confirmed, infrasound could explain why, after many hours behind the wheel of a car, we experience unwarranted irritation, confusion and slight transient hearing loss. Symptoms all of them that disappear after resting.

Then there are the workers next to industrial machines that emit infrasound. Many of these claim to perceive a constant ringing, pressure in the ears, sensation of perceiving a distant motor, in addition to problems with reading and sleeping, stress, aggressiveness and fatigue.

You don’t have to go that far to find infrasound. Apparently they accompany the audible sound of thunder. They could even explain that we are startled when we hear a storm, that we feel our heart racing, fear or anxiety.

Possible nocebo effect

Some studies have also warned about the effects on human health of infrasound produced by wind generators. is defined as “Wind Turbine Syndrome”, but the truth is that there is no conclusive evidence of its existence.

In fact, many studies suggest that the infrasound emitted by wind turbines is not superior to what we commonly receive from the environment. In addition to the fact that there have been experiments in which groups of people who had been previously informed of the possible harmful effects of black noise, have claimed to suffer such effects when they were not really being applied to them. This raises the suspicion that many of the supposed negative effects of infrasound could be, in fact, a consequence of the nocebo effect – adverse reactions generated by negative expectations.

It seems indisputable that more studies are needed to reach definitive conclusions.

