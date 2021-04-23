What is Bitcoin Cash?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin Cash is an alternative to the traditional base cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and has emerged as a result of various conflicts in the crypto world in August 2017. During this time, community developers were unable to agree on the more appropriate update of the Bitcoin protocol. As a result, a new separate group of developers was formed, with Roger Ver as the leader. The event also spawned a full wave of mostly unsuccessful hardforks – Bitcoin program code changes leading to a drastic change in its block structure, with Bitcoin Cash as its successful end result, bringing instant profits to its users. Bitcoin Cash as a virtual currency shares the block history of the base cryptocurrency, but, like any hard fork, it uses a different blockchain. Beyond the fundamental differences, its operation at the investment level is similar. What changes, as we explain below, is its potential as the cryptocurrency of the future.

In the markets, you can see Bitcoin abbreviated as BTC and Bitcoin Cash as BCH. Was a new Bitcoin needed? The key to this question is the limitations of the original Bitcoin and the differences that Bitcoin Cash brings.

The biggest problem with Bitcoin is that it is a slow technology. Since Bitcoin transactions take an average of 10 minutes to process and as the number of users increases, the time required increases exponentially. Also, more machines are needed to maintain a high speed. Over time, the block size in Bitcoin was shown to be insufficient, slower, and less scalable for use in day-to-day operations.

The Bitcoin Cash developers were able to maximize the size of the original block and make it eight times larger – the first alternative used an 8MB one, and the size has increased since then. This makes it possible to speed up the blockchain verification process and optimize the speed of transactions, regardless of the number of miners supporting it. This is the great advantage of Bitcoin Cash over the main currency. On the contrary, a disadvantage of Bitcoin Cash is that, due to the use of larger blocks, its security is theoretically lower.

The operation of Bitcoin Cash is similar to that of Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash uses wallets that store the cryptocurrencies you have bought, either by mining or buying them on platforms such as Bitfinex, Kraken, Bittrex, OKCoin, HitBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin or Allcoin, that is, the main exchange houses. There you can buy Bitcoin Cash as you would buy any virtual currency, Bitcoin included. You just have to say how much you want to invest.

At the moment, buying Bitcoin Cash is very similar to betting on Bitcoin in its early days, only with a little more certainty about the general future of cryptocurrencies. It is an alternative within the market that solves one of the problems of Bitcoin, but no one can guarantee that it will prevail. Furthermore, two alternatives have already emerged, such as Bitcoin Gold and Segwit2x. The former maintains the block size of Bitcoin but makes changes to the mining algorithm, while the latter is proposed as a completely different alternative.

The price of Bitcoin Cash can be tracked through the exchange houses, which collect the movements of virtual currencies. Keep in mind that if Bitcoin is volatile, Bitcoin Cash is even more so. This means that the price of Bitcoin Cash can rise and fall sharply in no time.

The first step is to visit the official website to familiarize yourself with the idea of ​​this cryptocurrency. You can then proceed to download a wallet so that you can start participating in the Bitcoin Cash economy. Most of the wallets are free to download and easy to use by having some key features such as sending, receiving, securely saving funds, exploring transactions, and more. It makes sense to respect the “parent” and use the bitcoin.com wallet. It allows users to switch between both currencies without much effort. Another option includes Yenom, a Bitcoin Cash wallet that is simple and easy to use for beginners. Coinomi is currently the leader among mobile wallets as it accepts most of the world’s cryptocurrencies. Another wallet, Electron Cash, is a fast option as it uses servers that index the Blockchain Bitcoin Cash. You can also consider purchasing hardware wallets to store your crypto offline.

Right now, mining or buying Bitcoin is still as profitable as ever, but with a long-term view, a miner who truly believes that Bitcoin Cash can outperform Bitcoin can migrate their team to position themselves around that currency. In any case, right now, the cryptocurrency sector is experiencing convulsive moments. Blockchain technology is on everyone’s lips, but with Bitcoin Cash new paths are opening that are real alternatives to traditional Bitcoin, and it will be necessary to see how it affects the entire industry.