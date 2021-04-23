What is Bitcoin Cash?

Cryptocurrency

The biggest problem with Bitcoin is that it is a slow technology. Since Bitcoin transactions take an average of 10 minutes to process and as the number of users increases, the time required increases exponentially. Also, more machines are needed to maintain a high speed. Over time, the block size in Bitcoin was shown to be insufficient, slower, and less scalable for use in day-to-day operations.

The Bitcoin Cash developers were able to maximize the size of the original block and make it eight times larger – the first alternative used an 8MB one, and the size has increased since then. This makes it possible to speed up the blockchain verification process and optimize the speed of transactions, regardless of the number of miners supporting it. This is the great advantage of Bitcoin Cash over the main currency. On the contrary, a disadvantage of Bitcoin Cash is that, due to the use of larger blocks, its security is theoretically lower.

At the moment, buying Bitcoin Cash is very similar to betting on Bitcoin in its early days, only with a little more certainty about the general future of cryptocurrencies. It is an alternative within the market that solves one of the problems of Bitcoin, but no one can guarantee that it will prevail. Furthermore, two alternatives have already emerged, such as Bitcoin Gold and Segwit2x. The former maintains the block size of Bitcoin but makes changes to the mining algorithm, while the latter is proposed as a completely different alternative.

The price of Bitcoin Cash can be tracked through the exchange houses, which collect the movements of virtual currencies. Keep in mind that if Bitcoin is volatile, Bitcoin Cash is even more so. This means that the price of Bitcoin Cash can rise and fall sharply in no time.