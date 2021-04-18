What is Biden’s stance on Obamacare

The government of the not so new president of the United States Joe Biden would strengthen the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, through a set of reforms that have not yet been approved by the US Senate.

These reforms would be part of the economic stimulus plan against Covid-19 that the House of Representatives approved in early March, and that would have a value of approximately 1.9 trillion US dollars.

Tax credits

Roughly, These Obamacare reforms would temporarily expand subsidies for purchasing insurance so they are available to people with low, middle and high incomes.

The most important reform involves the extremely high premiums for those who do not qualify for federal tax credits, which has been one of the most frequent complaints from politicians and also from customers. Such reform would help pay for them.

Federal tax credits are very helpful for those who qualify. Although many can get a premium-free plan, everyone with income above 400% of the federal poverty line is forced to pay the full price of the insurance plan.

The reforms in the Low Price Health Care Law are part of the economic stimulus plan against Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock

Premiums vary based on local healthcare costs, but insurance plans often get so expensive that customers have no choice but to forgo them.

With the reform, tax credits would be expanded for people with higher incomes and it would cap the maximum premium everyone is expected to pay to 8.5% of their total income.

There would also be changes aimed at the lower social sectors: people who would earn less than 150% of the federal poverty line would not pay premiums for a referral plan.

Other changes

These changes would be temporary in nature., and they are part of the health care agenda that Joe Biden included in his campaign for the presidency. However, the Democratic caucus is expected to want to implement them permanently.

Democrats consider the changes not very controversial, which is why they have been less discussed in relation to other projects or measures. For their part, Republicans have downplayed their opposition to Obamacare.

The industry behind the health system has been satisfied with the possible changes that they experience as a result of these reforms in the framework of the contingency due to Covid-19.

However, this détente between Democrats, Republicans and business is not expected to last long as the reforms are put into action and over time.

These reforms have been welcomed by both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party., which at first had been quite critical of Obamacare during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

