What is Biden’s $ 4 billion package that was blocked by a judge



President Joe Biden.

Photo: Drew Angerer / .

In the American Rescue Plan (ARP) a fund of $ 4,000 million dollars was integrated aimed at farmers from vulnerable groups to whom the president’s administration Joe biden seeks to help, but a judge blocked the strategy amid a dispute that considers the project as “discriminatory.”

The project is focused on Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native American farmers, but 12 white farmers sued the Biden Administration, claiming they are discriminated against.

The federal judge in Wisconsin, William Griesbach, issued a temporary restraining order, blocking the plan that would grant the loans to farmers, trying to reduce the gap of economic differences created over years, published the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The funds, which are part of the $ 1.9 billion ARP dollars, were allocated to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the forgiveness of loans for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers., but Judge Griesbach considered that the government did not present sufficient evidence to justify the measure, in addition to that, from his point of view, it is trying to fight discrimination by creating another program that discriminates.

The resources, approved by Congress last March, would allow to pay up to 120 percent of the balances of direct or guaranteed agricultural loans for black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian American or Pacific Islander farmers.

Judge Griesbach backed the claim of the 12 white farmers and said that the “criterion based on race” is a violation of the equality of constitutional rights.

“Other than a summary of the statistical disparities, the defendants have no evidence of intentional discrimination by the USDA in the implementation of recent farm subsidies and pandemic relief efforts,” the judge considered.

The Biden Administration has recognized that systemic discrimination has left behind members of various communities, primarily African Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans.