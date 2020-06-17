Government aid also includes Diesel and gasoline vehicles

The Moves II Plan offers up to 5,500 euros of aid

The Government has announced an automobile aid plan that includes subsidies for the acquisition of new vehicles at the same time as the Moves II Plan is launched. What subsidies correspond in each case? They are compatible? Which is more convenient?

This week the government launches its aid program for the automobile sector, which includes subsidies for the purchase of new vehicles, and the Moves II Plan, which seeks to encourage the acquisition of units powered by alternative energies. Apparently they are two similar initiatives because they facilitate buying a new car, but the reality is not such because they are aimed at different clients. In fact, the buyer has to opt for one aid or the other in the case of being able to choose because, in the case where the two can be applied, they are in no way complementary. In other words, anyone who uses the Moves Plan cannot ask for government aid and vice versa.

WHAT CARS ARE SUBSIDIZED BY EACH PLAN?

The big difference between government support and the Moves II Plan are the cars they are aimed at. The former contemplate all kinds of technologies, including diesel and gasoline, while the latter are aimed at plug-in hybrids with more than 30 kilometers of autonomy, battery electrics and units powered by hydrogen.

WHAT AID DOES THE GOVERNMENT PLAN PROVIDE?

To join the government aid plan it is essential to scrap a car that is more than ten years old. In addition, the chosen vehicle must have, as a minimum, the DGT Label C. In this case, the aid is 400 euros if the vehicle has an Energy Label B and 800 euros if it has an Energy Label A. To see which Energy Label corresponds to each vehicle, see this link.

Vehicles equipped with DGT Eco Label they receive aid of 600 or 1,000 euros depending on which Energy Label corresponds to them. Finally there are the Zero Label vehicles, which are entitled to a subsidy of 4,000 euros in any case.

To these figures we must add another 500 euros of aid if the scrapping car is over 20 years old. In addition, any new car chosen must homologate maximum emissions of 120 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled and have a price cap of 35,000 euros, a figure that rises to 45,000 for vehicles for people with reduced mobility and for all those with a Label Zero.

WHAT AID DOES THE MOVES PLAN PROVIDE?

In addition to the eligible cars, the Moves II Plan It differs from government aid in that it does not require scrapping an old car, although it rewards doing so – it must always be at least seven years old. If you buy a plug-in hybrid with between 30 and 90 kilometers of electric autonomy, the subsidy is 1,900 euros without scrapping and 2,600 if done. In the event that the electric autonomy is more than 90 kilometers, the aid is 4,000 euros without scrapping and 5,500 with it. For hydrogen vehicles the subsidy is exact to the latter.

The maximum price of the vehicle to be purchased must be 45,000 euros in the case that it is plug-in hybrid or electric of batteries. If it is a hydrogen fuel cell there is no limit. In addition, manufacturers can contribute a maximum of 1,000 euros more as aid.

WHAT GRANT BENEFITS MORE TO THE CLIENT?

There can only be doubt about which subsidy to request in the case of acquiring a vehicle from Zero Label. If the electric autonomy of this is less than 90 kilometers, it is worth relying on government aid as long as the requirement to scrap a car with more than ten years is met. The aid in this case is 4,000 euros and with the Moves it aims to a maximum of 2,600 more than the brand contributes, which in no case will cover the differential.

In the event that this zero emissions autonomy is greater than those 90 kilometers, the Moves II Plan provides greater savings, since if you have a car to scrap it, it contributes 5,500 euros more than what manufacturers give. If you do not scrap, the help is the same, but there will be the option of selling the old car in a particular way.

