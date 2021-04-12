What is being a denier

Demonstration of deniers in Madrid. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

“I am a denier and it is a position that I carry with my head held high,” the singer Miguel Bosé reaffirmed this Sunday. Like him, thousands of people have opposed since the virus appeared in our lives the very existence of covid-19, prevention measures, and even billionaire Bill Gates, accused of being the leader of this great ” world conspiracy ”.

The pandemic has brought out these currents of the ‘NO’ to which, in recent months, more and more followers have been joining. According to the RAE, to be a denier is, in short, to show an attitude that consists of the denial of certain realities and relevant natural facts.

In science, it has been defined as the opposition to basic concepts, accepted and strongly supported by the evidence that are part of the scientific consensus in favor of ideas that are radical and controversial.

Rejection as a common element

The common element is found in the rejection, although the currents that support these arguments are varied and question from creationism and the theory of evolution to the Holocaust, through the climate crisis.

Now, the pandemic has again prompted different groups of people to demonstrate against the existence of the coronavirus, to question the origin of the disease – ensuring that it was created in a laboratory with the collaboration of world governments – or to point out the founder Microsoft as the leader of a worldwide conspiracy that aims to inoculate the population with microchips through vaccines.

The World Health Organization (WHO), one of the main protagonists of the year, has not escaped the attacks of those who suspect that it is at the service of large companies.

But Miguel Bos & eacu …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.