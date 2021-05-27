What is bariatric surgery?

05/27/2021 at 6:15 PM CEST

Obesity is the first step for other pathologies such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, osteoarticular problems, risk of cancer, sleep apnea and cardiovascular problems, among many others.

In Spain 5.2% of people between 25 and 64 years old have a Body Mass Index (CM) greater than 35 and 1.6% greater than 40. These patients are potential candidates for bariatric surgery, surgical intervention more suitable to end obesity.

“This means that there could be almost 400,000 people with a mass index greater than 40 and, therefore, potential candidates for bariatric surgery”, without considering those who would have a BMI of 35 with one or two associated comorbidities and who could also benefit of the intervention.

“Comparing this with the data on surgical activity, only 2.2% of these candidates access surgical treatment,” explains Dr. Raquel Sánchez Santos, president of the Spanish Society for Obesity Surgery (SECO).

But What is bariatric or obesity surgery? Well, the first thing that the experts clarify is that it is not a cosmetic surgery, but an intervention designed to prevent or improve the complications derived from obesity through weight loss.

The surgical procedures are various and are aimed either at reducing the amount of food that the patient can take, or at ensuring that the food is not absorbed by the body. The most common interventions are 3 as explained from the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition:

Vertical gastrectomy, with which most of the stomach is removed, in order to reduce the amount of food we can eat. Gastric bypass: A section of the stomach is performed, which is reduced to a volume of about 15-30 ml and secretions from the liver and pancreas are diverted to the small intestine. Thus, on the one hand, it is possible to increase the feeling of satiety and reduce intake and, on the other, to modify the digestion and absorption of food, providing fewer calories and nutrients. directly to the small intestine. In addition, digestive secretions are derived at the end of the small intestine, so that the digestion and absorption of food is significantly impaired.

Bariatric surgery is one of the most cost-effective interventions for the healthcare system, for several reasons. On the one hand, there are direct tangible benefits, such as a reduction in mortality and an increase in survival (10 more years) or a reduction in comorbidities.

On the other hand, this improvement in the health of the patient is also important savings in drug consumption and health benefits and even the end of incapacity for work on many occasions.

In addition, Dr. Raquel Sánchez Santos, adds that surgery also has highly visible indirect benefits, such as greater reintegration in the labor market, the reduction of sick leave or the reduction of premature deaths in the workforce.

And lastly and most importantly, bariatric surgery manages to substantially improve the quality of life of patients“From being able to tie your shoes to enjoying more family activities and greater social interaction,” says the president of SECO.