The best-kept secret in the series before it was released was that they completely hid the appearance of this creature. Millions of dollars in income did not come because they did not send to make the items of this creature in time, all to maintain the surprise factor that the creator Jon Favreau fought so much. Fortunately, the move was perfect and both Star Wars fans and barely connoisseurs adore the creature, but another secret still remains undisclosed, viewers are still wondering what is Baby Yoda’s real name and there is someone who knows.

Sam Hargrave is a renowned Marvel stunt coordinator, who also happens to be director of ‘Extraction’, Netflix movie starring Chris Hemsworth who plays Tyler Rake a mercenary who is hired to rescue the son of a drug lord in India, who turns out to be kidnapped by his rival, the production has a very good acceptance by the public that is eager for new productions, which include Favreau.

In an interview for Collider, Hargrave mentioned that he knows What Baby Yoda’s real name is. Which is expected to be revealed soon, fortunately the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ has been recorded just in time, finishing its filming before the pandemic paused most of the Hollywood industry, so its release date was has been affected. It will be available on Disney + in the fall and you can enjoy the return of Mando and “The Child”, which is what he calls it in the series, but obviously it must have a name. Fans hope that in the new batch of episodes he will reveal the secret as Din Djarin traveled with the creature to know more about their species and the impressive powers it has.