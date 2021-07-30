What Is Aura Photography? Color Meaning and Equipment Used

Aren’t we all searching for a greater understanding of ourselves? Tarot readings, astrological birth charts, mediums — whatever your spiritual self needs, it’s probably out there and easier than ever to access. However, my favorite type of reading cannot be accessed virtually. It has to be experienced in person. Yes, I’m talking about aura photography.

Each year on my birthday, I love to treat myself to an aura portrait. It helps me reflect on my past year and set the stage for my next journey around the Sun.

What is an aura photo?

Maybe you’ve come across aura photos as you scroll through Instagram and not known what they are … some sort of filter? But if it’s a filter, why is a Polaroid? Nope, it’s real. Like astrology and tarot, aura portraiture has surged in popularity in recent years. Plus, a gorgeous photo of yourself with hazy psychedelic swirls of colorful clouds cascading over your face and bathing you in a magical light makes for a pretty sweet profile pic.

In order to understand aura photography, we need to travel back in time a little bit … all of the way back to 1939, to be specific. That’s when Semyon and Valentina Kirlian discovered “coronal discharge photography,” which they named “Kirlian photography” after themselves. This form of photography captured electrical emanations on film, which they believed could provide psychic insights.

In the 1970s, coinciding with a boom in New Age spirituality, an entrepreneur named Guy Coggins used the ideology of Kirlian photography to create his own camera system, the AuraCam 6000 (which is still used today!). In this system, the camera is hooked up to two charged metal plates containing biofeedback centers. A subject places their hands on the sensors as the camera opens for a long double exposure, creating both a headshot and a visual, colorful auric capture layered on top. It’s a literal snapshot of your energy in the current moment!

What is an aura reading?

Am aura photo is often accompanied by a reading that explains the colors visible in your portrait, the density or opacity of each color as well, as the placement of each “cloud” of color.

Are you exhausted? Have you had your heart broken? Are you falling in love? What is motivating you right now? What do you need to know? A skilled reader will be able to tell you all of this and more from a quick glance at your aura portrait.

The right side (or the picture’s left) shows the energy of the recent past; what you are currently moving on from; and how others perceive you. The left side (the picture’s right) shows the near future; the energy you are creating for yourself; and the dreamier, imaginative, emotive part of your personality. The center of the aura photo — just above the subject’s head — shows what the person is experiencing in the present moment. Your hopes, goals, and highest aspirations are visualized here.

Aura colors and what they mean

Different aura colors are associated with different energies. Here are some to look for in your aura photo — or in your friends’ photos in your IG feed.

Red: Confident, courageous, passionate

Pink: Romantic, loving, generous

Magenta: Eccentric, free-spirited, fun-loving

Orange: Adventurous, creative, spontaneous

Gold: Practical, detail-oriented, logical

Yellow: Optimistic, joyful, playful

Green: Ambitious, growth-oriented, nurturing

Blue: Nurturing, loyal, trusting

Indigo: Honest, peaceful, imaginative

Violet: Intuitive, visionary, innovative

White: Spiritual, sensitive, healer

Where can I get my aura photographed?

As the popularity of aura photography surges, a plethora of options have become available. If you are in NYC, I highly recommend visiting Magic Jewelry. If you live elsewhere, check out the hashtag #auraphotography to see if your city has a resident aura studio, or keep your eyes peeled for one of many pop-up studios. (I have had my aura documented by Auragami, Haloauragraphic, AuraAura, Radiant Human, and the Auraweaver, and I love to see how different practitioners bring their wisdom and experience into each reading!)

Because your aura changes based on the passing of time, your circumstances, your mood, and even your environment, you can get your aura photographed again and again and it’ll likely never look exactly the same. I like to look at the series of aura portraits I have sat for as a visual timeline depicting my growth and healing over the years.

Whether you are a believer or not, an aura portrait is a lovely way to see yourself in a new light — and a beautiful, ethereal souvenir to keep for yourself or share on social media.

