What is atopic dermatitis and how to avoid the exasperating itch

Apr 14, 2021 at 6:52 PM CEST

In order to Jaime Llaneza, President of the Association of People Affected by Atopic Dermatitis, living with this pathology is “living with a constant itch that does not allow you to enjoy simpler, everyday things normally.”

The annoyance is such that according to the Dr. Milagros Lázaro, president of the Skin Allergy Committee of the Spanish Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC), “patients with atopic dermatitis have a higher incidence of anxiety and depression.” In fact, 50% of people with this disease have it & rdquor ;.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic and recurrent inflammatory disease, benign and not contagious, but bothersome. Very annoying.

Their most common symptoms They are dry skin, itchiness, inflammation, redness and peeling.

It is a recurrent disease because outbreaks appear throughout the life of the patient. And the symptoms are worsened by the use of irritants, such as some textile components, detergents, fabric softeners & mldr ;, and also by stress, sweat or the drop in temperatures.

Now that the use of hydroalcoholic masks and gels is common, patients with this pathology see their symptoms worse.

The type of skin lesion and the place where it is suffered is closely related to age of the person who suffers from it:

– In children under two years of age, the lesions appear on the face, and usually cause redness, swelling, oozing and formation of vesicles or blisters.

– From the age of twoIt is the folds of the knees and elbows that are the areas where dermatitis appears.

– In adultsHowever, the location is more variable, although the eyelids is a fairly typical place.

These lesions are characterized by peeling, cracking, or thickening of the skin.

And although its origin is not yet known, there are genetic, environmental and immune factors that intervene in its appearance.

What does seem clear, as explained by the Healthy Skin Foundation, is that those with a family history of atopic dermatitis, allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis or asthma are more likely to suffer from it.

The prevalence of atopic dermatitis in Spain is estimated at a 3.4 percent of the general population, of which 60 percent of the cases are children.

In fact it was considered a pediatric disease, since between 15% and 30% of children suffer from it.

However, it has been shown that, due to persistence or late debut, it can affect up to older adults, whose prevalence is estimated between 2 and 10 percent. “In all cases, itching can cause sleep deprivation and have a considerable impact on quality of life,” says Dr. Ignacio Jáuregui, secretary of the Committee on Skin Allergy.

As the skin of those affected by atopic dermatitis is not in good condition, the risk of the patient having any complications increases. Infections of the skin by fungi, bacteria or viruses are very common, since the skin’s protective barrier fails.

The bad news is that there is no treatment that will definitively cure the disease. But there are options to avoid or improve breakouts.

And since the skin of patients with this type of dermatitis is more sensitive and irritable, the dermatologists of the Healthy Skin Foundation make a series of general recommendations to avoid flare-ups and minimize itching:

• Perform short showers (maximum 10 minutes) once a day with warm water, avoiding long baths or hot water.

• Use mild soaps, neutral, with high oil content and without perfumes.

• Do not scrub the skin excessively and avoid using rough sponges.

• Apply daily moisturizer after showering and better with damp skin.

• Cut nails well and keep them clean to avoid infections from scratching.

• Opt whenever possible for the cotton or natural fiber clothing, avoiding synthetic materials or wool.

• Avoid overly covering the skin, as sweat can make symptoms worse.

• Avoid using detergents, fabric softeners and other irritating products.

• Carry out household cleaning tasks with gloves.

• In babies, change diapers when they are wet.

• Avoid excess heat and sudden changes in temperature. The ideal temperature is around 20ºC.

It will be the dermatologist or allergist who will determine if the use of drugs is necessary, such as corticosteroids or antihistamines.