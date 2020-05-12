Early Tuesday afternoon, some of the main ministers of the military nucleus of the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party) will be heard by the Federal Police and the Public Ministry at the Planalto Palace.

President’s meeting with several of his ministers on April 22 in Planalto is at the center of investigations motivated by Sergio Moro’s accusations

The depositions are a crucial part of the investigation opened at the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to investigate the charges made by ex-minister Sergio Moro when he left the government at the end of last month. At the time, Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere in the PF to gain access to confidential investigations run by the agency.

Ministers Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), Walter Souza Braga Netto (Civil House) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Government Secretariat) will speak. The three are generals from the Army reserve and work inside the Planalto Palace, alongside Bolsonaro.

The investigators want to hear the three of them, mainly, about a meeting of the President of the Republic with several of his ministers, which took place on April 22, in Planalto.

According to Sergio Moro, Bolsonaro pressured him during the meeting to change the superintendent of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro.

“The president himself demanded in a meeting of the council of ministers, which took place on April 22, 2020 (…), the replacement of SR / RJ (the superintendent of the PF in Rio), the Director General (of the PF) and (the delivery) of intelligence and information reports from the Federal Police, “said Moro in his statement.

“The president stated that he would interfere in all Ministries and as for the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security), if he could not change the Superintendent of Rio de Janeiro, he would change the Director General and the Minister of Justice himself”.

The three ministers are not investigated in the Supreme Court’s ongoing investigation – but their testimony may have implications for the ongoing investigation of their chief.

Even before they took place, the testimonies have already generated political reactions.

Augusto Heleno responded to an internet user who asked him about the words used by Celso de Mello – who wrote that the ministers would be subject “to coercive conduct or (to testify) ‘under the rod'”, if they refused to appear.

About how he would respond to Celso de Mello, Heleno wrote that “everything has its time”.

The investigation against Jair Bolsonaro was opened by decision of STF Minister Celso de Mello on April 27, in the wake of a request made by Attorney General Augusto Aras.

In the petition that gave rise to the investigation, Aras says Bolsonaro may, in theory, have committed the crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice and privileged passive corruption.

Celso de Mello wrote that ministers would be subject “to coercive conduct or (to testify) ‘under the rod'” if they refused to appear

Sergio Moro, according to Aras, may have incurred crimes against honor and the crime of slanderous denunciation, if his accusations against Bolsonaro prove to be false.

How will the testimony be? Are they forced to speak?

The ministers will all be heard at the same time, at 3 pm this Tuesday, in different locations of the Planalto Palace – a strategy of the investigators to avoid the combination of versions between them.

The depositions will be accompanied by investigators of the Federal Police and also by public prosecutors who accompany the case on behalf of the attorney general of the Republic.

According to criminal lawyer João Paulo Martinelli, ministers – like any other witnesses – cannot refuse to speak. The only exception is information that may imply themselves.

“No witness can refuse to speak what he knows. The crime of false testimony applies to those who lie (during interrogation), but also to those who omit what they know. What cannot happen is the witness being forced to say something that compromise it. There is a principle of criminal law according to which no one is obliged to produce evidence against himself “, says he, who is a doctor in criminal law from the University of São Paulo (USP).

“In the case of ministers, there is the possibility, for example, of appearing some information related to crimes against national security. Even in this case, in my understanding, they are obliged to speak. They can only refuse information that can compromise themselves” says Martinelli.

“For example: if at that meeting (on April 22), someone defended the closure of Congress, this is a crime against national security. This fact cannot be omitted, it is a crime that needs to be investigated,” he says.

The investigation against the President of the Republic will have other consequences this Tuesday.

Sergio Moro will be back in Brasilia for the first time since he left the post of Minister of Justice. He will go to the headquarters of the Federal Police to watch the video of the April 22 meeting – the meeting was recorded by the presidency of the Republic and the footage is under the power of the Supreme Federal Court.

Ministers Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), Walter Souza Braga Netto (Civil House) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Government Secretariat) will have their statements taken

Representatives of the PF and the Attorney General’s Office will also be able to watch the video. The idea is that investigators can find out what happened at the April 22 meeting to ask questions of witnesses, according to Celso de Mello.

On Monday night (11/05), Celso de Mello authorized the Federal Police to examine the recording of the meeting delivered by the Presidency of the Republic, to see if it is complete.

Celso de Mello also determined the statements of three Federal Police delegates, which will be taken this Tuesday afternoon.

Carlos Henrique de Oliveira Souza, who was the superintendent of the PF in Rio until last week and became the executive director of the corporation, second in the hierarchy; Alexandre da Silva Saraiva, who was superintendent in Amazonas and was quoted by Bolsonaro to command the PF in Rio; and Rodrigo de Melo Teixeira (former superintendent in Minas Gerais).

Teixeira conducted investigations into the stabbing suffered by Jair Bolsonaro during a rally in the city of Juiz de Fora (MG), in September 2018.

What are the next steps in the survey?

Other important moves for the investigation should happen by the end of the week.

This Wednesday, the testimony of federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) is scheduled. One of Bolsonaro’s closest allies in Congress, she became involved in the case because of an exchange of messages with Sergio Moro, disclosed by the former minister. In the conversation, the deputy asks the ex-minister to “accept (delegate Alexandre) Ramagem (in charge of the Federal Police), and go to the STF in September. I commit myself and help make JB (Jair Bolsonaro) promise”, she says.

In the coming days, Minister Celso de Mello must also decide on the release of the video of the April 22 meeting – in the order in which he determined the secrecy of the video, the minister said he would decide on advertising the material “very soon”. The investigation in which Bolsonaro is investigated is publicly conducted in the STF.

Within the scope of the STF inquiry, testimony by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) is also planned

Once the phase of collecting evidence and testimonies in the scope of the investigation is over, it is up to the attorney general of the Republic Augusto Aras to decide whether or not to denounce Bolsonaro or someone else.

“These elements raised in the investigation do not serve to demonstrate whether a person is guilty or not. The investigation seeks to raise the minimum elements so that the Public Ministry can bring a criminal action. It is like a filter, from which the Public Ministry sees the information raised and decides whether to denounce, or to file “, says criminalist João Paulo Martinelli.

“If the MP initiates the criminal action, then the evidence is produced that seeks to demonstrate the guilt of whoever became the defendant. There, evidence is produced for the judge, who in this case is the STF”, he explains.

If the president is effectively denounced, it will be up to the Chamber of Deputies to decide whether or not he will be investigated during his term. For the investigation to continue, 342 votes out of 513 deputies are required. Once the complaint is accepted by the Chamber, the president is removed from office for six months – 180 days – so that the Supreme Court can conclude the investigations and issue a verdict.

Who has been heard this week?

This Monday (11), new witnesses were heard in the investigation.

The former General Director of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, spoke to the investigators; former PF superintendent in Rio, Ricardo Saadi, and PF delegate Alexandre Ramagem.

The latter was Bolsonaro’s favorite to take command of the PF, and was even nominated for the post – but his appointment was suspended by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes on April 29.

Maurício Valeixo was the pivot of Sergio Moro’s resignation from the post of Minister of Justice. The former judge of Lava Jato hit the hammer on his departure from the government when the Official Gazette published Valeixo’s exoneration from the PF command on April 24 – the ordinance even included Moro’s electronic signature, which, however, he said never have signed such a document. Hours later, the Diary brought a rectification, without Moro’s signature.

Saadi was removed “by surprise” from the PF Superintendence in Rio in August 2019, after pressure from Bolsonaro. “I’m going to change the superintendent of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro. Reasons? Management and productivity,” said Bolsonaro, at the time.

The change came months after the PF Superintendence in Rio became involved in investigating the case of Fabrício Queiroz, a former adviser to Flávio Bolsonaro (PSL-RJ).

In his testimony, Maurício Valeixo said that Bolsonaro would have told him, by telephone, that he had “nothing against him”, but that he wanted someone in charge of the PF with whom he had “more affinity”. Valeixo testified for approximately six hours.

Valeixo also said that in June 2019 Bolsonaro would have suggested the exchange of Saadi for Alexandre da Silva Saraiva, who commanded the PF in Amazonas; he said, however, he did not know the reasons for the exchange. The former director also said that there was no interference in the work of the police while Moro held the post of Minister of Justice.

