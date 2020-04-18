Bolsonaro government wins victory in the Supreme Court, which authorizes an exception to reduce hours and wages during a pandemic. The Public Prosecutor’s Office criticizes the decision and fears that change will become the rule in the future. The Jair Bolsonaro government won this Friday (17/04) a victory in the Supreme Federal Court (STF), which authorized the use of individual agreements between bosses and employed, without the participation of unions, to reduce wages and hours for those who earn up to three minimum wages (R $ 3,135) during the state of public calamity caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The rule is in provisional measure 936, of April 1, which created the Emergency Program for Maintaining Employment and Income – a government initiative to try to keep employees of companies that saw their income drop during social isolation. The measure is valid for 120 days and needs to be approved by Congress to remain in effect after that period.

The Federal Constitution determines that salaries can only be reduced by collective agreement or convention. The government argues, however, that this requirement would delay the conclusion of the agreements, to the detriment of workers, who would be at risk of being fired, in addition to deepening the recession. The Ministry of Economy estimates that about 24 million workers will be able to resort to this measure, and affirms that more than 2 million agreements for workload reduction and contract suspension have already been closed.

Most STF ministers agreed with the government’s argument, and decided to make an exception during the crisis by authorizing individual agreements to preserve the right to work, which is also protected by the Constitution. Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux, Gilmar Mendes, Marco Aurélio, Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia voted in this regard.

The action in the STF that requested the cancellation of the change was brought by the Rede Sustentabilidade party. Initially, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, in an injunction on April 6, decided that the individual agreements would only be valid after the manifestation of the unions. After being questioned by the Attorney General’s Office, the minister published a clarification on April 13 in which he stated that these arrangements would be valid after his signature, but that the unions would have ten days to oppose them.

Lewandowski’s vote was followed by Ministers Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber, for whom the constitutional rule should not be departed during the pandemic period. By giving the unions a 10-day deadline to speak, Lewandowski sought to create a third way that would make the collective bargaining agreement more flexible and maintain the possibility for the unions to oppose, but he was defeated.

Provisional Measure 936 authorizes individual negotiation, but does not prohibit the reduction or suspension of working hours with reduced wages being made via the union. In São Paulo, for example, the Union of Commerce Workers has already promoted the signing of about 5,000 such agreements.

The reduction of hours and wages in Brazil and in the world

The dilemma on how to keep jobs during the covid-19 pandemic has been faced in many countries with a similar formula: employees have their work hours reduced or suspended, the company pays only part of their wages and the remuneration is partially supplemented by the government.

A survey conducted by the Institute of European Trade Unions, released at the end of March, showed that, of the 27 countries in the European Union, 18 adopted measures to compensate the wages of workers who had their workload reduced or their contract suspended, generally after negotiating with union entities. .

The Brazilian program goes in the same direction, but without the need for unions for those who earn less than three minimum wages. The government authorized the workload to be reduced by 25%, 50% or 70%, with the proportional salary cut, for up to three months. During this period, the employee receives a salary supplement from the government, equivalent to 25%, 50% or 70% of the amount of unemployment insurance to which he would be entitled.

Another option is the suspension of contracts and salaries for up to three months. In this case, employees of larger companies are entitled to 30% of their salary and 70% of their unemployment insurance. Workers in smaller companies, within the framework of Simples Nacional, receive 100% unemployment insurance. Despite the suspension of the contract, the company must continue paying benefits such as health insurance and meal vouchers.

As the ceiling for unemployment insurance is currently 1,813 reais, the final salary of the worker who has had his or her working hours reduced or suspended varies according to their remuneration – the lower the salary, the lower the loss. An employee who receives 1.5 thousand reais and has his day suspended or reduced by 70% will receive 86% of his salary at the end of the month, and an employee who receives 3 thousand reais, 72% of the salary, according to the projection made by the Department Inter-union of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

In the range of up to three minimum wages, which represents 80% of all workers with a formal contract in Brazil, the replacement is similar to that adopted by some European countries. In the United Kingdom and Italy, the program guarantees 80% of salary replacement, in Portugal, from 66.6%, and in Germany, from 60% to 67%.

An important difference, Dieese points out, is that the average salary in European countries is higher than that of Brazil, and the reduction in a period of crisis would not have the same impact on maintaining a satisfactory standard of living as in Brazil.

For those who earn above three minimum wages and below 12,202 reais, the Brazilian government’s program requires a collective agreement, via union, for suspension or reduction of working hours above 25%. In this income bracket, losses are greater. A registered worker with a salary of 7.5 thousand reais who has his day suspended or reduced by 70% will receive, at the end of the month, 47% of his original salary.

For economist Bruno Ottoni, a researcher at IDados and IBRE-FGV, the STF decision is correct and the adoption of an individual agreement for those who earn less than R $ 3,135 is not problematic from an economic point of view, because in this income range the loss wage would not be so significant.

In addition, he says that the fact that workers who had their contracts suspended stay in their homes, instead of traveling to the company, generates savings in expenses with transportation and food that can compensate, even partially, the reduction in wages .

“The Supreme Court’s decision increases the speed of the agreements, and allows employers to use them safely and workers to keep their jobs in the middle of the crisis, with a large share of their income,” he says.

According to Ottoni, however, at the end of the public calamity period, it is important that the demand for a collective agreement to reduce wages comes back to protect workers, especially those with lower incomes.

Change in labor relations

The provisional measure of the federal government and the decision of the STF deal with an exceptional period, but accentuate a tendency, initiated in the Michel Temer government, to give more power to the agreements between employers and workers, despite what is established by law.

The labor reform approved by Temer in 2017 authorized workers and companies to negotiate, collectively and via union, several points of the employment contract, such as vacation installments, working hours, duration of breaks and remote work, even if they disagree with labor rules.

From that moment on, the agreement started to prevail over the legislature. The reform gave these agreements greater legal certainty and reduced the chance that they would later be overturned in the Labor Court.

The Temer government reform also created the figure of the hypersufficient employee, who has a higher education degree and receives a salary higher than twice the ceiling of INSS benefits, today at 12,202 reais. For this income bracket, individual agreements between boss and employees started to have the same strength as a collective agreement, and could even deal with wage reduction.

The STF’s decision shows that the majority of the Court has reservations about the efficiency and legitimacy of the unions to collectively sign agreements, and was criticized by the Public Labor Ministry (MPT).

The Labor Prosecutor and Institutional Relations Secretary of the MPT, Márcio Amazonas Cabral de Andrade, tells DW Brasil that the Supreme Court “erased an excerpt from the Constitution, which provides for wage reductions except in collective bargaining”.

He says he was “perplexed” by the fact that some ministers made, in their votes, reservations about the ability of unions to manage crisis situations like the current one. “I hope that this is a truly exceptional position, and not a loophole for opening a door in the future of total disrepute for collective bargaining,” he said.

Fausto Augusto Jr., Dieese’s Technical Director, has a similar concern. He states that the Supreme Court’s decision “modifies one of the oldest principles of our labor relations system, which is collective representation and hyposufficiency, in which the worker is perceived as the weakest link and lacks the support of his class entity. “.

For Dieese’s director, in times of crisis the country should give greater importance to collective representations, instead of individual negotiations. Weakening the unions, he says, reduces “shields from social conflicts that can worsen and culminate in conflicts that are difficult to resolve, as we saw in the truckers’ strike here in Brazil, the yellow vests in France or the demonstrations in Chile”.

