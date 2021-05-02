What is Aroldis Chapman’s ranking among major league relievers? – Major League Baseball

Let’s check what is the ranking of the Cuban closer of the Yankees from New York Aroldis chapman between the relievers on the MLB.

The ranking from Aroldis chapman between the relievers in the majors it is as follows:

21.60 K / 9 (1st) 0.00 era (T-1st) -0.81 FIP (1st) -0.11 xFIP (1st) 0.50 WHIP (T-5th) 0.36 SIERA (2nd) 0.8 fWAR (T-1st)

However, Chapman It is practically the measure of relievers in the majors and this is because he has faced 35 batters with the following result:

24 strikeouts 2 hits allowed 3 walks awarded 0 runs allowed

Aroldis Chapman This Season: 35 batters faced

24 strikeouts

0 runs

2 hits

3 walks – Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 2, 2021

Undoubtedly the season of the Cuban fire thrower is simply spectacular and is one of the reasons why the Yankees they have stayed afloat this season, not to have a worse position in the position table of the East Division of the American League.

The numbers of Chapman In the current campaign with the Mules they are the following:

10 plays

Brand: 1-0

Innings: 10

Strikeouts: 24

Effectiveness: 0.00

WHIP: 0.50

Rescues: 6

Undoubtedly, we are in the presence of the best reliever in baseball at the moment, but that the others do not decline because we are only in a month of the season, so now what remains is ball and good.