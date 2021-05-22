What is Android Automotive and how does it affect you if you are an Android Auto user? Technology

Google wants to conquer all our vehicles, and in addition to Android Auto, they are also working on Android Automotive, and we tell you what the differences are between the two.

Surely you are already taking advantage of Android Auto in your vehicle, or at least you have seen it in the vehicles of family or friends, but perhaps the least familiar is Google’s latest project, called Android Automotive, which aims to bring the system operating inside the vehicle much further.

And there are many doubts about it about the differences between Android Auto and the new Android Automotive, and also how the introduction of the new operating system would affect the future of Android Auto, in which there are already car manufacturers that have confirmed their participation, and that could interest you.

To sum it all up in one sentence: both are car operating systems, but they are not exactly the same. Android Auto is an operating system for our vehicle that requires connecting the mobile phone to the car. However, Android Automotive it is an operating system integrated into the vehicle itself, with a user interface created by the car manufacturer itself, being able to better adapt each of the applications.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

Both are open source, and unlike Android Auto, with Automotive, just by starting the car we would have an interface without having to connect the mobile phone, and being able to configure different internal aspects of the car.

The advantage is that Android Auto does allow us to synchronize our applications, contacts and notifications, while Automotive does not offer such a complete synchronization, at least for now.

But the fact that Automotive is integrated into the car itself, it will allow us to control different aspects and functions of the vehicle like air conditioning, seats, and any other mode of driving, among many other things.

Android Automotive, being an integrated operating system, vehicle manufacturers could customize it to the maximum. In this way, although Android Auto is based on Google and is practically the same from one vehicle to another, with Android Automotive there would be practically no two operating systems the same.

Do you use Android Auto in your car? If the answer is yes, take note of the applications that you cannot miss to get the most out of it.

This would also affect the applications, that would have an interface adapted to the vehicle and not based on a direct adaptation of the mobile design that sometimes does not look quite right, as happens with Android Auto.

Maybe the main advantage of Android Auto is the issue of synchronization, since it would allow us to continue the tasks that we had started on the mobile by taking them to Android Auto itself.

It does not seem likely that Google will end up doing without Android Auto since it is easy to be present in any car, while Automotive is a little more exclusive to manufacturers who want to adapt it, and perhaps aimed first at high ranges.

Already vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo and Polestar are on board, and GM, Ford, Nissan and Renault are also ready to do the same.