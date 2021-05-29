what is and what will include the rumored paid Twitter

Everything you need to know about Twitter Blue, the new subscription service for the social network.

Advertising does not seem to be enough to keep the coffers of Twitter packed with millions of dollars. Therefore, the company is working on introducing new payment functions in the social network.

In recent weeks, the idea of ​​a paid subscription version called Twitter Blue has grown stronger than ever, to the point that even the social network itself has confirmed this modality. But what advantages will Twitter Blue offer?

All the benefits of Twitter Blue that are known so far

Most of the known facts about Twitter Blue so far come from code analysis of the most recent versions of the social network. Therefore, it is likely that, once the function is enabled for everyone, we will see functionalities that are not present today.

In any case, Twitter Blue is known to provide subscribers with a number of new functions interesting, including the following:

Collections: a function to save and organize tweets, to make it easier to find them later.Undo the submission: will provide a short period of time after sending a tweet, during which the message can be removed to prevent it from being published.Reading mode– Transform Twitter threads into an easier-to-read text format.Topics– Allows you to choose between different colors for the user interface, similar to the web version of Twiiter.Icon– Offers several different icon styles for the application.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $ 2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅 Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Twitter Blue Price

It is not clear if Twitter plans to add more features to the Twitter Blue subscription – I don’t know, like the option to edit tweets, for example – but what has emerged is the price of the payment method of the social network.

It will be of $ 2.99 per month, which can be paid through a purchase within the social network app via iOS and Android.

