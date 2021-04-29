What is and what is the Smart Lock on your Android smartphone for?

The Smart Lock is a smart screen lock that is done automatically. Pexels.

Having to enter the password every time we want to consult the mobile phone can be tedious

That is why the Smart Lock technology was born, which allows you to make an intelligent configuration of the screen lock

We tell you what the Smart Lock is for and how you can configure it on your Android device

Our smartphone has become one of the most important tools in our life. That is why we try to protect it through locking systems based on patterns, passwords or fingerprint readers. However, this layer of security forces us to have to enter the password every time we want to consult the mobile.

If we have to open the mobile immediately blocking can become somewhat tedious And it can even cause some users to deactivate it, leaving their device and information totally exposed.

To avoid falling into this security breach and to facilitate the unlocking of the mobile, Smart Lock technology was born. It’s about a intelligent locking system that can be configured so that, for example, the smartphone does not lock when it is in certain locations (such as at home) or when it is linked to certain devices (such as a car or a smartwatch).

We tell you how you can activate the Smart Lock on your Android device to make your life a little easier.

How to activate the Smart Lock

The first step to activate the Smart Lock is to open the settings application of your Android. Then, go to the “Security” or “Lock Screen and Security” section. The name and location of these options will vary depending on the version of Android you have. If in doubt, use the settings search engine to find “Smart Lock”.

Once inside the “Smart Lock” section, you can configure it so that your phone is unlocked under various conditions:

Body detection: When you carry the device with you, it will remain unlocked, while when it is placed on a surface or stops detecting movement, it will be locked.

Trusted places: using the GPS you can set the locations where you want to have your mobile unlocked, such as your home or work.

Bluetooth devices: the mobile will remain unlocked when it is linked to Bluetooth devices classified as safe.

Biometric recognition: allows you to use the device when it recognizes your face or voice. For example, you can configure the Google assistant so that we can perform actions with our voice even though the mobile is locked.