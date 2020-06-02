This Tuesday, June 2, the social networks are flooded with the words “Blackout Tuesday “, an initiative promoted by music industry artists, celebrities and Internet users in support of the protests for the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in Minneapolis, United States.

You have probably entered Twitter or Instagram this day and have come across a publication where only a black background is observed, well, this is part of “Blackout Tuesday”. Here we explain what it is about.

What is and what does “Blackout Tuesday” mean?

“Blackout Tuesday” is the name given to the movement initially promoted by the music industry, whose artists and record labels have decided to express their support for the protests against racism and police violence that have rocked the United States in the last days after the murder of George Floyd.

The idea was born as a “blackout” that will take place throughout this June 2 under the slogan #theshowmustbepaused (“the show must be paused”), which consists of suspending the commercial operations of this industry. It also seeks to spread the works and projects carried out by Afro-descendant artists.

This is what Instagram looks like when entering the hashtag #blackouttuesday. Image: Capture from Instagram

Which artists support “Blackout Tuesday”?

Numerous artists, music groups and record labels have joined the initiative by publishing a black image on their social media accounts. They include names like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lammar, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Radiohead, the Rolling Stones, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Alejandro Sanz, Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, to mention Some.

Among the record labels that have expressed their support for the initiative are the legendary Atlantic Records, Columbia Records, Sony / ATV, Universal Music Group, Warner Records, Capitol Music Group, among others.

The famous music producer Quincy Jones and his call to show solidarity with the initiative:

Although the movement was proposed and promoted by artists and record labels, actors, athletes and users of social networks have also joined, giving more and more echo to this silent cry against racism.

It may interest you:

Anonymous leaks in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic

Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral

.