What is and how to use a mobile hotspot?

Therefore, the main difference that we find between a traditional access point and a mobile access point is that mobile or wireless access points tend to be protected, since freely sharing a mobile data plan with any user would end up becoming extremely expensive, and also very quickly.

However, it is also necessary to take into account that some access points may offer the possibility that any user near the coverage area can use their own login information, and pay for their own data.

Thus, some mobile phones can carry out this function by creating a ad-hoc WiFi network, through a process known technically under the name of tethering, which can also be done using a laptop or digital tablets that have built-in mobile data connections.