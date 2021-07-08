What is and how to deal with cell phone “addiction”

Cell phone addiction could cause sleep problems 0:49

. – Smartphones have become essential, but sticking with everything they offer – social media apps, streaming, gaming, and more – can be a slippery slope.

Telephone addiction is not an official and medically accepted diagnosis, mainly due to a lack of research on it. However, there are criteria used by experts to describe behaviors, feelings, and thoughts that indicate a lack of control over phone use. Among them, the use of the telephone interferes with commitments and relationships; lack of access to the telephone causes fear, anxiety or irritability; and the ability to think deeply or creatively is hampered.

Ignoring potential negative consequences or comments from loved ones about excessive phone use are other signs “that we have clearly engaged in problem behavior,” says Lynn Bufka, senior director of practice transformation and quality at the American Association. of Psychology.

If you find it difficult to look up from the phone these days, here are 12 ways to start moving in the right direction.

1. Identify the reason why you want to improve

Maybe you don’t want to cut back on your phone use because you find the device much more entertaining and rewarding than other activities you might be doing.

Recognizing the value of limiting phone use is a critical part of developing and maintaining the “intrinsic motivation to make a change,” said Dr. Smita Das, president of the Council on Psychiatry of the American Psychiatric Association and associate clinical professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

If you reflect on what is important to you and why, the social, health or mental health consequences “begin to have more importance in our brain compared to the short-term enjoyment that can be, for example, watching a video or be on social media, “Das said.

2. Record how long you use the phone

It’s also important to initially assess how much time you spend on your phone by manually scoring or using screen time data from your smartphone, Bufka said.

“Get an idea of ​​what particularly appeals to you,” he added, whether it’s texting, social media or surfing the Internet. “You want to know what the behavior is, where you want to address it.”

3. Set time limits

Once you know what your weak points are, “set a timer on your smartphone that tells you you’ve reached the amount of time you are allowed to spend during the day on that particular site,” Bufka suggested.

“Then you will have to consciously disable it to continue.” Some screen time monitoring tools can be configured to stop your interaction with other apps and ask you if you really want to continue your current activity or spend your time differently.

Pandemic and screens: how to combat techno-stress? 0:44

4. Know your triggers

Why do you use the phone too much? With whatever behavior we try to change, there is something that prompts us to do so and some other aspect that makes the behavior rewarding, says Bufka.

Knowing whether your problematic phone use is related to boredom or mental health issues can help guide your approach to reducing screen time.

5. Discard the fear of missing something

If you want to use your phone less but are experiencing a bit of FOMO (“fear of missing something”), now is the time to question the accuracy and logic of your concerns, Das suggested. “Am I catastrophically thinking that something horrible is going to happen to me, or that I’m going to be perceived as the social outcast?”

What is the consequence of not immediately knowing what someone is doing? Worried about not remembering people’s birthdays if you’re not constantly on Facebook?

Counter those fears by remembering other ways to connect with the people you really care about. To improve the quality of your time online, you can narrow down your follower list to people you know personally. Also, add your friends’ birthdays to your digital or printed calendar.

6. Choose healthier activities

According to Bufka, the best way to change behavior is to replace it with a different action.

If you feel the urge to mindlessly surf, think of three things you could do in addition to using your phone, like reading a book you’ve wanted to read, exercising, or cleaning up something that’s been on your to-do list for a while, Bufka suggested .

7. Establish no-phone zones

Making mealtimes or nights the periods when the phone is not used is another way to limit screen time. You can also set physical limits, such as not allowing telephones in family rooms or reading rooms during certain hours.

8. Sleep hygiene

Most people use their phones as alarm clocks, Bufka said, but having the phone in your room at night can easily lead to scrolling through social media or texting.

“If that’s the case, you may have to go back to using a normal alarm clock and not pick up the phone right away,” says Bufka. Leave the phone in another room, he adds. “Anything that requires a little more energy or effort to get to the device will give you a better chance to pause your regular use of the device.”

9. Turn off notifications

Turning off unnecessary notifications can help limit the temptations that lead to minutes or hours of unwanted screen time.

10. Eliminate the things you can use your laptop for

Eliminating phone access to applications that you can use on your laptop or desktop is another good way to mitigate temptations and distractions, Das said.

11. Stack the phone

If dining out without your friends checking their phones is impossible, see if they are open to some rules. Some friends forbid phone use at dinner or stack their phones and say that whoever gives up and uses their phone pays the bill.

12. Seek help

If none of these initial tips work, seek the help of others who can hold you accountable, says Bufka. They can be friends, family, or health professionals.

“Changing a behavior that is consuming a lot of our time and effort and putting it back online so that we are committed to the amount that reflects what we value is really important,” he added. “It won’t necessarily be easy at first, but it will help set us free.”