         What is and how to configure AssistiveTouch, the virtual “ball” of gestures of the iPhone

Maybe on some occasion, especially on an iPhone with the broken start button, you have seen on the screen a small ball that allows gestures In a simple way. It is AssistiveTouch, a somewhat hidden function in iOS but that can be useful if we do not get used to the gesture system of new devices or if we do not want to use the physical button in previous models.

Let’s teach you how AssistiveTouch is used and configured, as well as explaining what its main functions are, since we are dealing with a quite powerful tool, despite the fact that Apple does not talk too much about it.

A hidden super tool in settings

AssistiveTouch is a tool designed to help us use practically all the functions of the iPhone even if we have problems with its screen. That is to say, if any part is broken and it doesn’t react, you can continue using the mobile normally. Similarly, if the home button does not work correctly, it can also work.

This function allows us to control all the gestures of the device from a virtual button, it is perfect if we have any button that does not work

Where is this feature activated? We must go to the iOS settings and click on ‘Accessibility’. Once here we are going to click on ‘Play’, and when we are in this menu we will first see the ‘AssistiveTouch’ option. When activated, we will see the little circle or ball on the interface. By clicking on it, by default, we will see these possibilities.

Notifications

Device

Control center

Personalize

Start

Siri

Personalize

The level of functionality and customization of AssistiveTouch is immense. We can configure the type of press (short, double, long), adjust what will be done with each press, create custom gestures, etc. Thus, we can adjust each of the ball icons to a function, as well as configure the gestures we make with it.

A curiosity of this function is that does not appear when you take screenshots, so it does not interfere with the content of the screen, by simply acting as a gesture system.

