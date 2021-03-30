what is and how does this technology work

Smartphone manufacturers introduce innovations in the cameras of their terminals almost generation after generation. However, few have the relevance that, on paper, the technology that Xiaomi has just unveiled has. At the moment only its new flagship model, the Mi MIX Fold, will have it, but this innovation promises us to have a deep impact in mobile phone photography.

Liquid lenses have been used for several years in some industrial applications, but until now no brand has brought this technology to the consumer market. This is precisely what has just changed at the hands of Xiaomi. In any case, what is really important is that this innovation aims to solve some of the limitations imposed by the cameras of smartphones. And this is very positive.

But it also raises some questions that we will be able to resolve as soon as we have the opportunity to thoroughly analyze this new mobile phone in our own facilities. Until we can evaluate it accurately, we suggest that we discover together why this technology is interesting enough for us to pay attention to it. And, above all, what does it have for us to consider the possibility that it will achieve change the rules of the game in photography with smartphones.

It is what it seems: a lens with fluid inside

Photo camera lenses are responsible for transporting light to the sensor without degrading it, introducing the least possible geometric distortion and minimizing chromatic aberrations. It is not an easy task, and to tackle it they usually resort to various glass lenses overlapping.

The quality of each of these lenses and the precision with which it has been manufactured leave your mark in our photographs, which has caused some mobile phone brands to turn to companies specialized in tuning optical blocks for their high-end models. This is the strategy followed for years, among other companies, Sony, which has teamed up with Carl Zeiss, and Huawei, which is committed to Leica optics.

Unlike conventional lenses, liquid lenses can change their curvature. And its optical properties. This is your super power

Liquid lenses follow a very different path. And it is that they are not carefully sculpted sheets of glass; are optical blocks made up of a transparent fluid encapsulated between two thin solid and transparent sheets that keep it confined.

The secret of this lens is that it is possible manipulate its curvature using an electromechanical device, so unlike conventional lenses, the shape of liquid lenses is not fixed. And its optical properties are not either. This is your super power.

On paper, liquid lenses have two great strengths that make them very interesting to be integrated into mobile phones: a single liquid lens can carry out the same work as several conventional lenses, which allows us to save space (a very valuable property on smartphones); and, in addition, their ability to modify their curvature allows them to act on focus and focal lengthTherefore, a single optical compartment equipped with this technology can replace several classic optics.

These qualities are precisely those that Xiaomi has taken advantage of during the set-up of its new Mi MIX Fold. As you can see in the slide that we publish below, this mobile incorporates three cameras and as many sensors, but, according to the Chinese brand, it puts in our hands four camera functionality. Where is the fourth unit? Nowhere.

Taking into account what we already know, we can intuit that one of the three cameras uses a liquid lens to alter its optical properties and offer us dual camera functionality. If we stick to what Xiaomi has explained during his presentation, the camera that implements this double “personality” is the telephoto lens, which allows us to take photographs with an optical zoom of up to three times, and, at the same time, it acts as a macro camera by modifying its optical properties to focus at a minimum distance of 3 cm.

These are the challenges that this technology will have to overcome to convince us

This innovation on paper looks great. The advantages that a consolidated optical unit over liquid lens technology offers us in the field of mobile phones are attractive because it helps to optimize a very valuable resource in these devices: space. In addition, it is very likely that it will be cheaper to develop a camera with a liquid lens that is capable of covering the functionality of two or three cameras than to opt for several independent units.

What is not so clear is that this technology offers us image quality really comparable to which he proposes a well-executed conventional optics. When we have the opportunity to thoroughly analyze the new Mi MIX Fold, we will check if the photographs that we will take with the telephoto lens, and to a lesser extent with the macro camera, manage to keep geometric distortion and chromatic aberrations under control. We hope to be able to answer your questions very soon.