what is and how does this platform work

Use Windows on Android? It will be possible thanks to Microsoft Cloud PC, Microsoft’s new streaming service.

Using Android on a Windows computer is easy. To do this, you just have to turn to the many Android emulators for PC that exist. But, What options are there if you want to use Windows on your Android mobile? In that case, you may Microsoft Cloud PC is what you are looking for.

It is a new tool developed by Microsoft, whose purpose is to allow Windows to run virtually and online through any type of device.

What is Microsoft Cloud PC

Microsoft defines Cloud PC as a “modern, flexible and cloud-based” service, which allows users to experiment with windows through any type of device.

Broadly speaking, it is not very different from what platforms such as Google Stadia or Microsoft xCloud provide: Cloud PC is an Azure-based system that will allow streaming an operating system remotely, where it is possible to run software without having to download it to our local machine.

It is also known that Microsoft Cloud PC will be accessible directly from the browser, and from any device through the Microsoft Remote Desktop application.

Although it has not been confirmed, everything seems to indicate that there will be three different modes of Microsoft Cloud PC. Each of them will have a price that, for the moment, has not been revealed:

Microsoft Cloud PC Lite: 2 vCPU, 4 GB of RAM and 96 GB of SSDMicrosoft Cloud PC Standard: 2 vCPU, 8 GB of RAM and 96 GB of SSDMicrosoft Cloud PC Advanced: 3 vCPUs, 8 GB of RAM and 40 GB of SSD

Use Windows on Android thanks to Microsoft Cloud PC

Despite being a system mainly focused on professionals that, in certain circumstances, they need to carry out actions in Windows, the truth is that Cloud PC can be used by any type of person.

In addition, thanks to the fact that the system will run through the Microsoft Remote Desktop app, it will even be possible to use Windows on an Android device via Cloud PC using the Remote Desktop app.

Using Remote Desktop to control a Windows PC from mobile is easy. You just have to follow these steps:

Install Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app on your Android smartphone or tablet. On your Windows PC, go to the start menu and then to “Settings”. Within this menu, go to “System”, and then click on “Remote Desktop” to activate the option to control the computer remotely. Write down the name of your Windows PC, since you will need it later to make the connection On your Android device, open the Remote Desktop app, and then enter the name of the device you wrote down in the previous step. Tap on “Connect” and wait for the process to finish.

That easy it is start using a Windows 10 PC from mobile remotely. Once Microsoft Cloud PC is available, you can run a full version of Windows from your mobile via streaming in a much simpler way.

