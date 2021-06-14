What is and how does Pluto TV work: configuration, channels and everything you need to know to watch TV for free | Entertainment

Tired of paying for subscriptions and always looking for renewal? Do you want to see classic movies and series that you can’t find on any payment platform? Maybe Pluto TV It’s what you’ve been looking for for so long.

Pluto TV is a television streaming platform similar to Netflix or Disney +, with one important difference: it’s completely free, and without registration. That is, you enter the web or the app, choose what you want to see … and that’s it!

Where is the catch? There isn’t, unless you call a little advertising cheating. Somehow it has to be financed, and the advertising is not very annoying – one or two ads every now and then.

If you haven’t tried it yet, our advice is to leave your prejudices behind. How are we going to see there are good series and movies, It works well, image quality is quite good, and the advertising is not too annoying.

You will find content that is not on other platforms, and you only have to worry about hitting Play. What more could you want?

What is Pluto TV and how does it work

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a streaming platform that offers TV series and movies completely free, and without the need for registration.

You do not have to do absolutely anything to enjoy its content, beyond accessing the application from its website, the app that comes pre-installed on some televisions or streaming devices, or that you install on your mobile or tablet.

You go in, you select what you want to see, you hit the Play button and that’s it …

Who’s behind?

Pluto TV was born in 2013, but since 2019 it belongs to ViacomCBS, which is the company that boosted it and has exported it to many countries, including Spain.

ViacomCBS has licensed all the content, most exclusively, and in addition to international production It also has some Spanish movies and series, like Ana y los 7 or Curro Jiménez, almost all from RTVE.

Free and without registration? Where is the trick?

As we have commented, enjoying Pluto TV is completely free. You don’t even have to register. You hit Play, and you’re done.

But logically Pluto TV has to generate income to pay for licenses and streaming infrastructure (servers), that’s why has advertising.

But don’t worry, nothing to do with the advertising marathons of Antena 3 or Telecinco, those in which you forget what you were watching. Pluto TV advertisements are usually 1 or 2 ads that barely add up to 1 minute, every 10 or 15 minutes, or when you jump a lot within a content, or a chapter or movie begins.

Surely it varies according to the number of users, but in general it is not too annoying, although it depends on the tolerance level of each person.

What can I find on Pluto TV?

In the Spanish version of Pluto TV you will find about 65 television channels and more than 1,000 movies.

There are content from all ages and genres, but of course most of them are already a few years old, without this meaning that they are old. There is classic cinema, true, but also from the last decade.

Movies like The Fountain of Life, Birdman, Tigerland, or The Darkest Hour, or series like Pawns to the Beast, Mutant X, Archangel, etc.

There’s also some content made in Spain, like La Hora de José Mota, Vaya weekly, Plats Bruts, or Tierra de Lobos.

Of course, said content is not provided. There are about 40 series, and a few hundred movies.

We can find a bit of everything, including classic anime like Miyazaki’s legendary Sherlock Holmes series (with excellent image quality), documentaries, music programming, live comedy, etc.

What devices can I use it on?

One of its strengths is that is available on all kinds of devices and services, so it is very easy to find.

You can use it on the Pluto.tv website, and also as an app for iOS and Android, as well as integrated into LG and Samsung televisions, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Technical quality

Taking into account that most series and movies are already a few years old, it must be recognized that the image quality is quite good.

Content is offered to 1080p resolution and during testing we have not noticed cuts, no image glitches. Everything has been very fluid both from the PC and from the mobile, and on TV with a Fire TV and a 300 Mbps connection.

Perhaps we have noticed that takes 1-2 seconds longer than Netflix to jump from one part of the chapter to another, if we change quickly, but it does not matter.

Live and On demand

Although the buttons and menus are in different places depending on the app you use (or the web version), they all have the same functions, so the explanations that we are going to give below apply to all versions.

Once you enter Pluto TV, you will see that there are two types of content: Live TV Y On Demand:

Live try to emulate live broadcasts of traditional television. But it is simply series and channels that it broadcasts continuously. You cannot choose chapter or go forward or backward here: the movie or episode may be streaming at any point in its footage, and you must watch it from there. Like the old TV of a lifetime, wow …

You choose what you want to see in an hourly grid:

All this content is also on On Demand or On Demand, where you are the one who selects what you want to see or from where, so En Directo is only useful for those who are content to see “what they put out”, or do not want to search for content.

If you touch on On demand, A menu will open on the left side (or on the cover, on the mobile) to access the categories.

Categories:

An intentional limitation of Pluto TV is that it does not have a browser. This is because certain categories have little content (such as series), and it would be very frustrating to search and not find.

So if you want to find specific content, you have to search by categories.

There is one dedicated to news, series, and musical MTV. The rest are film genres: Action, Comedy, Sci-fi, Romance, Adventure, Documentaries, etc.

Within each category there is no choice but to browse the grid, to see if you find something you like.

Limitations

The fact that it is a free service, and especially that there is no registration, adds a series of limitations that will shock you, if you come from platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

The first limitation we have already seen: there is no seeker.

Another equally important is that you can’t save your favorite series and movies to see them later, or continue where you left off, unless you keep the cookies, as we are going to see.

In other countries you can create an account to save your favorites, but this is not possible here at the moment.

Finally, it must be taken into account that the content only has one audio. Most of them are only in Spanish, but there are some series and movies in original sound with Spanish subtitles. What there is is what it touches, because can not be chosen or customized (You can not remove the subtitles if it takes them, for example).

The importance of cookies

With this service You should accept the cookies that they offer you, because they are used for save the contents that you have seen, and where you arrive:

As long as you do not delete the cookies from your PC or mobile, you will be able to access your content and continue where you left off. But if you erase them, everything will be lostSince there are no accounts you cannot create a favorites list.

This is how the player works

When it comes to enjoying content, the player is extremely easy to use.

In the center we have the Play / Pause button, and another two for move 30 seconds forward or back. We can also go to any point by moving the yellow bar, except in live content, where you cannot move forward or backward.

On the left is the sound button, and to the right, that of zoom to full screen, and share the link to the chapter or movie.

We also have the possibility of view content Picture in Picture (in a minimized window) while browsing the categories, or using another app ..

Continuously expanding

Pluto TV adds content every month. It has recently included a classic anime channel, with jewels like Miyakazi’s mythical Sherlock Holmes series, which looks great, and has classic dubbing.

Also a channel dedicated to the engine, and another called World Tour Poker, focused on international poker tournaments.

You already know everything you need to enjoy Pluto TV and all its content. It is worth a try!