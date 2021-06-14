What is anaphylaxis? How to recognize and act on this type of allergic reaction?

06/14/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

The experts of the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEIAC) define anaphylaxis as a severe, rapidly onset and life-threatening allergic reaction.

In clinical terms, it is a complex syndrome, triggered by immune mechanisms or not, with the appearance of symptoms and signs suggestive of a generalized release of mast cell and basophil mediators, both in the skin (erythema, generalized itching, urticaria, angioedema) and in other organs (gastrointestinal, respiratory or cardiovascular ).

In our country, annual cases of anaphylaxis due to any cause range between 50 and 112 episodes per 100,000 people. And these episodes are usually caused by allergies to food, drugs and insect bites.

The relative importance of each of them in anaphylaxis varies depending on age. Thus, food is the main cause of these serious reactions in children, while in adults it is the drugs that usually cause them.

“According to age, the foods most frequently implicated are fruits, nuts, shellfish and fish; while in children it is usually eggs, milk, nuts, fish and shellfish. Specifically in children from 0 to 4 years of age, the risk of suffering anaphylaxis is three times higher than in the rest of the groups, and the highest incidence is observed in the first two years of life “, explains Dr. Pedro Ojeda, allergist from the SEAIC.

As for the drugs that are most often implicated in anaphylactic reactions, they are: non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics, other anti-infective agents and radiological contrast media.

“Latex is also a cause to consider in the health field, although its incidence has decreased considerably in recent years. Also and, specifically in Spain, the allergy to Anisakis ”, is another frequent cause, concludes the allergist.

Knowing the symptoms of anaphylaxis and handling the autoinjector saves lives

Anaphylaxis is a serious allergic reaction whose symptoms and signs appear quickly, in a matter of minutes, knowing how to identify these signs, clearly knowing the action protocol and proceeding quickly can make a difference in survival.

“The education of the patient and their relatives or caregivers – in the case of a child – is essential, says allergist David Baquero.

In this sense, it is important to instruct allergic patients and their caregivers or relatives in the handling of adrenaline auto-injectors, the devices that allow the patient to deliver the correct dose of the drug in a safe way, for a better and faster action in case of need.

So how can we recognize that anaphylaxis is occurring? Well, experts in allergology list some of the symptoms that may appear:

Persistent cough Difficulty breathing Voice becomes hoarse Difficulty swallowing Swollen tongue Persistent dizziness Muscle flabbiness Loss of consciousness

In the event that we know that either ourselves or the people close to us are allergic and have any of these symptoms, it is essential to act quickly.

The SEAIC, in line with the World Allergy Organization (WAO), establishes the guidelines for action in the event that a patient is experiencing an episode of anaphylaxis:

Lie down with your legs up. In the event that you feel short of breath, you can sit down. In no case do not remain standing. Administer the adrenaline in the thigh. Whether it’s epinephrine for injection, an auto-injector, or a pre-filled syringe, you need to know when and how to give it. Call an ambulance. It is necessary that health professionals can assist you and assess your condition. And remember, in case of doubt about whether you should put on adrenaline now, a dose of adrenaline is better than regret for not having administered it.

Anaphylaxis and vaccines against Covid

A few days after the start of vaccination against Covid-19, a series of allergic reactions were detected in the United Kingdom that alerted the population suffering from this pathology.

After so much commotion and concern, it has been observed that “the degree of incidence of anaphylaxis after the administration of the coronavirus vaccine is extremely low,” reassures the Dr. Nancy Ortega, president of the SEAIC Medicines Committee.

In Spain, according to the data provided by this scientific society, the number of anaphylaxis due to vaccination against Covid-19 is reduced to 10 cases per million people.

“Cases of anaphylaxis from these vaccines are much more frequent in women, about 90% approximately, and the vast majority have a history of severe allergy to medications or food. However, it is important to note that no allergic patient has died as a result of the administration of the vaccine against Covid-19 “, says the allergist.

Regarding the symptoms that have been detected after the administration of the vaccine, generalized itching, urticaria or angioedema (swelling) have been reported.

On the other hand, it is important to note that when patients come to the center to be administered the vaccine against COVID-19, apart from the fact that health workers follow the protocols for the prevention of allergic reactions – observation time of 15 minutes for patients who have not suffered any previous reaction, 30 minutes for those who have suffered an allergic reaction but not a serious one and 45 minutes if the patient has a serious history of allergy to drugs or food – all vaccination points have the appropriate medications and means to treat reactions.